UFC veteran John Makdessi among seven others released from the promotion

The UFC has gone on a roster purge in the last 24 hours. The biggest release of them all was longtime UFC lightweight contender John Makdessi. Makdessi was the last person to speak up about fighter pay after his salary was cut by more than 50% after overseas taxes fighting in Australia on top of losing a rather controversial decision.

John Makdessi has shared details regarding his pay for #UFC293 Australian tax is toughhhhhh 😬 pic.twitter.com/pXZjKBu4rO — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) September 14, 2023

Makdessi’s last loss against Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 293 marked his second consecutive loss and third in his last three years. While at age 38 it seemed like Makdessi was on his last legs but he always was a tough out for any fighter and even was able to upset a young up-and-coming prospect Ignacio Bahamondes back in 2021.

He wasn’t the only fighter to be released by the promotion as the UFC has released seven other fighters as well, all of whom are on a losing streak to end their UFC careers. Take a look at the full list of fighters released by the UFC.

Fighters released by the UFC

John Makdessi (18-9, 11-9 UFC)

JP Buys (9-6, 0-4 UFC)

Shane Young (13-8, 2-5 UFC)

Tucker Lutz (12-4, 1-3 UFC)

Kamuela Kirk (11-6, 1-2 UFC)

AJ Fletcher (10-3, 1-3 UFC)

Andre Fialho (16-8, 2-5 UFC)

Carl Deaton (17-7, 0-2 UFC)

The only somewhat surprising release out of the bunch was John Makdessi who has been with the promotion during the majority of his career dating back to 2010 when he debuted at 7-0 as it has been a long and illustrious career for the Canadian. As for the other fighters being released, it was all but certain this would happen, especially after the UFC signed 46 fighters to the roster after season 7 of the Contender Series. If this is what is to come we can foresee more fighters being released in the near future as the UFC signs new up-and-coming fighters while getting rid of the old.