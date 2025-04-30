UFC News and Rumors

UFC's Sedriques Dumas Arrested for 14th Time

Garett Kerman
UFC middleweight Sedriques Dumas has once again found himself in legal jeopardy, marking his 14th arrest in Escambia County, Florida since 2014. The 29-year-old fighter was taken into custody on April 28, 2025, facing a slew of charges that include felony home invasion robbery without a weapon, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony drug possession, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Dumas remains incarcerated at the Escambia County Jail, with his bail set at a staggering $558,500.

According to arrest records, Dumas’ most recent run-in with the law stems from a home invasion incident. The charges allege that he entered a residence without a weapon, but with the intent to commit robbery, and was subsequently found in possession of a firearm despite being a convicted felon. Additional charges include possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and the use of drug paraphernalia. Dumas appeared before Judge Kristina Denise Lightel for a preliminary hearing and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on May 6, with an arraignment set for May 23.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the full police report, and the UFC has not issued a public statement regarding Dumas’ arrest or his future with the promotion.

A Pattern of Legal Issues

Dumas’ arrest history in Escambia County paints a troubling picture. Since 2014, he has faced a wide range of charges, including battery, aggravated assault, trespassing, resisting arrest, shoplifting, and multiple drug-related offenses. Notably, his previous arrest came in February 2024 on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, which was later dropped in June 2024. This incident allegedly involved slapping the mother of his child, and Dumas spent several weeks in jail during his fight camp for a scheduled UFC bout, which he ultimately lost.

His criminal record also includes a 2016 domestic battery conviction and accusations of assaulting a woman in a Pensacola bar in 2022, although the latter did not result in formal charges. Dumas’ repeated legal troubles have shadowed his MMA career, raising questions about his ability to remain active in the UFC.

Career Impact and UFC Future

Dumas’ professional career has been marked by both promise and controversy. After earning his UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022, he compiled a 3-3 record in the promotion, with his most recent fight ending in a first-round knockout loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 314 on April 12, 2025. The frequency and severity of his arrests, however, now threaten to overshadow his athletic achievements.

With a court date looming and a substantial bond to meet, Dumas’ future in the UFC is highly uncertain. The organization has yet to comment, but his lengthy rap sheet and the gravity of the current charges could prompt disciplinary action or even termination from the roster.

Sedriques Dumas’ latest arrest is not just another headline, it is a stark reminder of the challenges some athletes face outside the cage. As legal proceedings unfold, the MMA community will be watching closely to see whether Dumas can resolve his legal issues and return to competition or if this marks the end of his tumultuous UFC journey.

UFC News and Rumors
