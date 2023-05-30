A ripple of anticipation is surging through college football as five-star safety, KJ Bolden, prepares to undertake his official visits to Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and Georgia. While all these prestigious programs are eager to court this top-rated recruit, it seems the Georgia Bulldogs are in pole position to capture the top recruit’s signature.

Bolden Sees Athens as Home

KJ Bolden’s upcoming itinerary, loaded with visits to college football powerhouses, will be a whirlwind. However, all eyes are on his forthcoming visit with the Bulldogs on June 9. Bolden’s 13 previous visits to UGA have left a lasting impression, particularly last time out.

“I have visited Georgia a lot throughout my high school career,” he says, “but today gave me a feeling that this could be home for the next three to four years.”

It will be a busy time for Bolden over the next month as he tests the waters elsewhere too. His official visit schedule is as follows:

June 2, 2023: Visit to Clemson

June 9, 2023: Visit to Georgia

June 16, 2023: Visit to Ohio State

June 23, 2023: Visit to Alabama

October 6, 2023: Visit to Auburn

Bolden Keen to Play With Friend Dylan Raiola

A notable thread in Bolden’s narrative is the sense of camaraderie and community he expects to experience on his visit. Speaking of potential future teammates, Bolden notes, “I also had a blast with the other commits and future commits doing the scavenger hunt,” highlighting his enthusiasm to connect with the current and future Bulldogs.

An intriguing subplot to Bolden’s journey is his relationship with Dylan Raiola, the top player of the 2024 class. Regular conversations about playing together have been a feature of their friendship, making the prospect of joint recruitment even more exciting. Bolden reveals, “Me and Dylan talk on a regular basis, so we’ve always talked about playing together.”

Raiola committed to UGA just a couple of weeks ago, which paves the way for him and Bolden to make a title run in Athens in a couple of years.

Starks Getting Early Playing Time Good Sign for Bolden

The legacy of Georgia’s safeties, such as the rising star Malaki Starks, provides an enticing prospect for Bolden’s own potential trajectory at Georgia.

“They offered me early, so they have always been top three, but that was a good look to see him come on and play right away so I know it’s possible,” says Bolden, underlining his aspiration to emulate such success.

Oh, and having a Raising Cane’s restaurant is a prerequisite for his college choice, which Georgia has covered!

Here’s the real reason KJ Bolden is a 5-star prospect and a must get for UGA. Man has great taste. https://t.co/TUIWgpzjsC pic.twitter.com/9ZZWA15NuO — Connor Riley (@Kconnorriley) April 18, 2023

Despite this enthusiasm for Georgia, it’s crucial not to underestimate the allure of Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State. Each visit represents a unique opportunity and potential fit. Yet as things stand, Georgia appears to hold the upper hand in this fascinating recruitment race.

