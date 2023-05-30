College Football

UGA Football Recruiting: Bulldogs Lead Race for 5-Star Safety KJ Bolden Ahead of Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State

David Evans
kj bolden

A ripple of anticipation is surging through college football as five-star safety, KJ Bolden, prepares to undertake his official visits to Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and Georgia. While all these prestigious programs are eager to court this top-rated recruit, it seems the Georgia Bulldogs are in pole position to capture the top recruit’s signature.

Bolden Sees Athens as Home

KJ Bolden’s upcoming itinerary, loaded with visits to college football powerhouses, will be a whirlwind. However, all eyes are on his forthcoming visit with the Bulldogs on June 9. Bolden’s 13 previous visits to UGA have left a lasting impression, particularly last time out.

“I have visited Georgia a lot throughout my high school career,” he says, “but today gave me a feeling that this could be home for the next three to four years.”

It will be a busy time for Bolden over the next month as he tests the waters elsewhere too. His official visit schedule is as follows:

  • June 2, 2023: Visit to Clemson
  • June 9, 2023: Visit to Georgia
  • June 16, 2023: Visit to Ohio State
  • June 23, 2023: Visit to Alabama
  • October 6, 2023: Visit to Auburn

Bolden Keen to Play With Friend Dylan Raiola

A notable thread in Bolden’s narrative is the sense of camaraderie and community he expects to experience on his visit. Speaking of potential future teammates, Bolden notes, “I also had a blast with the other commits and future commits doing the scavenger hunt,” highlighting his enthusiasm to connect with the current and future Bulldogs.

An intriguing subplot to Bolden’s journey is his relationship with Dylan Raiola, the top player of the 2024 class. Regular conversations about playing together have been a feature of their friendship, making the prospect of joint recruitment even more exciting. Bolden reveals, “Me and Dylan talk on a regular basis, so we’ve always talked about playing together.”

Raiola committed to UGA just a couple of weeks ago, which paves the way for him and Bolden to make a title run in Athens in a couple of years.

Starks Getting Early Playing Time Good Sign for Bolden

The legacy of Georgia’s safeties, such as the rising star Malaki Starks, provides an enticing prospect for Bolden’s own potential trajectory at Georgia.

“They offered me early, so they have always been top three, but that was a good look to see him come on and play right away so I know it’s possible,” says Bolden, underlining his aspiration to emulate such success.

Oh, and having a Raising Cane’s restaurant is a prerequisite for his college choice, which Georgia has covered!

Despite this enthusiasm for Georgia, it’s crucial not to underestimate the allure of Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State. Each visit represents a unique opportunity and potential fit. Yet as things stand, Georgia appears to hold the upper hand in this fascinating recruitment race.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
