UGA OL Devin Willock Tragically Killed in Car Accident Just Hours After Championship Celebration

Georgia’s offensive lineman Devin Willock had just finished celebrating winning his second college football national championship. Fans had gathered for a parade around Sanford Stadium to celebrate Willock and his teammates as they showed off their CFP National Championship trophy on Saturday evening. However, just a mere few hours later, the school would be mourning the loss of Willock and another Georgia Bulldogs staffer, Chandler LeCroy as they perished in a car crash in Athens. Willock was just 20-years-old, and LeCroy was 24-years-old.

Two dead and two injured in crash

Devin Willock was a redshirt sophomore out of New Jersey. This season, Willock was a key piece in Georgia’s success, appearing in all 15 games for the Bulldogs. Just hours earlier, videos and pictures of Willock were on social media, and the young offensive lineman was smiling and happy.

Willock’s last Instagram story showed him at the victory parade. He smiled and joked with teammates. He was in amongst a legion of fans, throngs of red shirts so joyous and happy, celebrating their team’s domination of college football this season.

Devin Willock’s Instagram story from the championship parade 💔 pic.twitter.com/wqgdIvg7Ok — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) January 15, 2023

However, just a few hours later a car that Willock was riding in, veered off-road and struck a power pole. Willock was pronounced dead at the scene.

Driving the car was Chandler LeCroy (pictured above). She was a recruiting analyst for the Bulldogs. LeCroy was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital. Also in the car were offensive lineman Warren McLendon who suffered just minor injuries, and Victoria Bowles who suffered serious injuries.

UGA Statement

“We are covering the families of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy in prayers this morning,” UGA athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened on the tragic loss of Devin and Chandler. And we will continue to honor their memories in years to come.

“These two special people meant the world to our football program and athletic department. We are working with our medical staff and mental health and performance team to ensure our staff and student-athletes have all the support they need during this extremely difficult time.”

Coach Kirby Smart also paid his respects to Willock and LeCroy.

“Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day,” Smart said.

“Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach,” the UGA coach said on Willock.

One of the last tweets mentioning Willock before the crash seem to confirm the thoughts of Smart.

Twitter user @samkramer76 praised Willock for taking time out for her grandson ‘when he didn’t need to.’ She said that he made his day and made the little guy feel special. The tweet include three pictures of the two together.