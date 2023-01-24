NCAAF

UGA Transfer WR Rara Thomas Arrested on Felony Charge

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
rara thomas
New Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested on felony false imprisonment on Monday. Thomas, who transferred to the Bulldogs from Mississippi State in December is also charged with misdemeanor battery.

Thomas arrested on felony charges of false imprisonment

Rara Thomas, a wide receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs, was arrested early Monday morning. His charges were a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence. According to the arrest warrant, Thomas is accused of confining and detaining a person “without legal authority by standing in front of the dorm room door, blocking the exit, telling her she cannot leave.”

Thomas was arrested by UGA police at 4:40 AM on Monday.

“We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes,” Georgia athletics department said in a statement.

“While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. In addition to following internal Athletic Association policies, we will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

It is likely that Thomas will be suspended indefinitely from the team following his arrest. The university and the Athletic Association are expected to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

Thomas was released on bond and posted a statement to his Facebook regarding his arrest.

Y’all know I’m not that type of person,” Thomas said. “I know better than that, my momma taught me well! I’ll never EVER put my hands on a female! Gots [sic] to get away from social media.”

Trouble at WR for UGA

The 6-foot-1, 190 lbs wide receiver was expected to be a key addition to the UGA team for the upcoming season. He transferred to UGA from Mississippi State in 2022.

The sophomore receiver put up decent numbers for Mississippi State in his two seasons with the team. He had 62 catches for 828 yards with 12 touchdowns in his time there. He ranked sixth in touchdowns in the SEC in 2022.

Georgia may now be seeking more help at the wide receiver position after AD Mitchell announced he was transferring to Texas. However, Georgia have also added Missouri receiver Dominic Lovett. Lovett grabbed 56 catches for 864 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers this past season.

Topics  
NCAAF News
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
David Evans

