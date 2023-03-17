Tennis News and Rumors

Ukrainian Tennis Star And New Mom Elina Svitolina Set To Return To WTA Tour

Wendi Oliveros
Elina Svitolina

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina has had an eventful year.

The toll of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has been mentally exhausting.

It was one reason why Svitolina announced she was taking a break from tennis after the 2022 Miami Open.

Then, there was good news that she and her husband French tennis star Gael Monfils shared.

The couple, married in July 2021, became first-time parents of daughter Skaï born in October 2022.

Svitolina, who was ranked as high as No. 3 in the world, is marking her return to the tennis court at The Charleston Open which begins April 1.

Svitolina is well aware of how difficult it is for tennis players who become mothers when they return to professional tennis.

Only Kim Clijsters won Grand Slam tournaments after giving birth.

It was the one accomplishment that eluded Serena Williams after having Olympia.

What Else Is Svitolina Up To?

As part of the Charleston appearance, Svitolina is the guiding force behind the Tennis Plays for Peace Pro-Am which benefits Elina Svitolina Foundation and Ukrainian relief efforts.

The Pro-Am will occur after the Charleston tournament concludes at the same venue.

Though Svitolina was not a participant in 2022,  tournament director Bob Moran is honored to work with Svitolina in her efforts to keep the Ukrainian conflict at the forefront of people’s minds.

He said:

“Increasing awareness and raising funds for Ukraine is very important to us as a tournament and to our players. We are passionate about working with Elina, who has a deep and personal understanding of the needs in her home country right now, to further exemplify the mission of Tennis Plays for Peace and stand united with Ukraine.”

Monfils Recently Commented On His Wife’s Preparation

Monfils marked his return to the ATP tour after fatherhood at Indian Wells in early March.

He recently talked about his wife’s desire to get back on the courts and her preparation.

Monfils said:

“She’s right there. She’s obviously very motivated to come back. It was actually crazy because she just gave birth and obviously she was super happy, but she really wants to get back very quickly in good shape.”

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
