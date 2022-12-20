UNC Head Coach Mack Brown Accuses Top Teams of Tampering, Says Drake Maye Offered ‘A Lot of Money’ to Leave

Last week, Drake Maye had to confirm he was returning to North Carolina after a troll Twitter account went viral stating he was entering the transfer portal. If other top schools had their way, Maye to the NCAA transfer portal that would have been the case. UNC head football coach Mack Brown, speaking to the media before the Holiday Bowl says that Drake Maye was “100% tampered with” and top schools offered him a “lot of money” to leave.

Mack Brown spoke to the media on Monday before his UNC team takes on Oregon in the Holiday Bowl on December 28. He spoke about several subjects during his session, but most notably about his starting QB at the Tar Heels, Drake Maye.

Brown said that Maye has been offered big money NIL deals by other schools which he says Brown claims is tampering.

Mack Brown confirms that Drake Maye had offers from other programs for A LOT of money. Maye chose to stay. If you've been paying attention at all, you can figure out who some of those programs are. Mack called it "tampering". I would agree… and it's happening everywhere — JOHN JOHNSON II (@TheJJohnsonTV) December 19, 2022

“The NCAA needs to look closely at tampering,” Brown said. “People are paying guys up front and not going through the collective, which is the proper way. It’s completely out of control.

“It’s 100-percent tampering …He decided to stay and he could’ve very well left. Most people would’ve left.”

When asked about the schools that were doing the tampering, Brown was a little more coy.

“I can’t say that and don’t ask Drake,” Brown said. “You know who they are. Just look at all the ones who are getting all the top recruits.”

Maye has a strong family history with UNC and has recently stated that he would be staying at Chapel Hill. Drake’s father Mark was a former Tar Heel and played at the quarterback position himself. Meanwhille, his brother Luke was a national champion with the UNC basketball team.

UNC will take on Oregon in the Holiday Bowl on December 28. The game will take place at Petco Park in San Diego.