UNC QB Drake Maye Announced as ACC Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year & More

With the regular season at an end, conferences are handing out their end of year honors, and in the ACC one man is cleaning up. UNC quarterback Drake Maye might have to buy a new trophy cabinet after the season he’s had at Chapel Hill. Maye was named the ACC Player of the Year, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year, and ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year on Wednesday. Additionally, the North Carolina Tar Heels QB was named as the First-Team All-ACC quarterback.

Drake Maye’s Trophy Cabinet May Need an Expansion

⭐ ACC Player of the Year

⭐ ACC Offensive Player of the Year

⭐ ACC Rookie of the Year

⭐ ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year @UNCFootball's Drake Maye pic.twitter.com/wz967RlidR — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 30, 2022

In addition to this, Maye is a semi finalist in the Walter Camp National Player of the Year, and we are not done yet. He’s on the shortlist for the Davey O’Brien, Maxwell and Alexander Awards while also being named on the watch list for the Manning Award.

Maye’s Spectacular Season

Maye has had a spectacular season and it is no surprise he is in the hunt for some of the biggest individual honors in NCAAF. He has guided North Carolina to a 9-3 season that put them atop the ACC Coastal. They will face off against Clemson in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday.

On an individual level, Maye was responsible for 41 total touchdowns. He threw for 3,847 yards and 35 touchdowns, while adding over 600 yards and six TDs on the ground. His QB Rating of 165.1 was among the top-ten in the nation. Maye is also the first player in 25 years to register 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in four straight ACC games. That is some going, and Maye still has time this season to add that coveted ACC Championship trophy to his collection.

Drake Maye is already a legend at Chapel Hill, and he has only just started creating his legacy.