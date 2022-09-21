UNC Quarterback Drake Maye Backtracks on Claim That North Carolina State is a Backup School

Drake Maye has been fantastic this season for the UNC Tar Heels. He’s put up 930 yards, thrown for 11 TDs with a QB rating of 190 and the Heels are 3-0. But the UNC quarterback has been drawing attention for all the wrong reasons the last few days. Maye jokingly claimed in a clip doing the social media rounds that if you can’t get into UNC you end up at North Carolina State, but has since apologized.

Fighting Words

UNC Quarterback, Drake Maye has been having a lot of fun of late. His impressive showings on the field have been drawing rave reviews. However, his off-the-field antics have drawn more mixed reviews. Maye was asked a question about growing up in North Carolina in a recent media day and his response was either hilarious or insulting, depending on your ‘educational beliefs’.

“I didn’t want to miss out on the home state… growing up in Carolina, you’re gonna be a Carolina fan. Some people may say State, but really people who go to State just can’t get into Carolina,” Maye said in what appeared to be a jokey manner.

A Forced Apology?

With many Wolfpack fans up in arms over the comments, Maye took to Twitter to apologize. In his tweet, a few hours after the clip surfaced, Maye said,

“I made a remark today about NC State, and I want to apologize. I was answering a question about playing in-state and said something I shouldn’t have. I said it as a joke but it was inappropriate. I feel bad and need to do a better job representing our program and this University.”

UNC coach, Mack Brown said in an interview that he spoke with Maye after practice and understood he was just having fun. Nevertheless, he reminded the young star that he should try and be more respectful especially where his neighbors are concerned. UNC takes on Notre Dame on Saturday, and NC State will have to wait until Black Friday to get their shot at the Tar Heels.