Uni-MAGE-inable: Twitter Reacts To Underdog Claiming Drama-Filled Kentucky Derby At Churchill Downs

Jeff Hawkins
There was no shortage of drama during Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, culminating in Mage’s magical victory.

As always, the on-track excitement started with the bugler …

Of course, you can’t talk about the Kentucky Derby without mentioning the fashionable hats …

And you can’t talk about the event without discussing why the pre-race favorite, Forte, was eating hay in his stall …

Or the sad fates of seven horses who died in the week leading up to Saturday’s main event. The dark side of the sport …

Meanwhile, between the Twin Spires, the horses who qualified for the Kentucky Derby prepared to play a part in horse-racing history …

From all angles, the race came down to the wire …

And it even left NFL MVP and  Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes in awe …

2023 Kentucky Derby champion Mage opened with 15-1 odds and paid $32.42 to win, $14.58 to place and $9.08 to show …

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity to ride the horse. I thought this year would be the year. The horse was unbelievable today,” jockey Javier Castellano said, summing up the uni-MAGE-inable experience …

In case you missed “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports,” here is a full replay. You’re welcome …

After all the bets were placed, Churchill Downs enjoyed record-setting handling …

Following all the drama, sadness and excitement, the sun set on the 149th edition of the “Run for the Roses” …

When the bright lights dimmed, this is what was left. The behind-the-scenes clean-up …

Horse Racing Kentucky Derby
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
