There was no shortage of drama during Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, culminating in Mage’s magical victory.

As always, the on-track excitement started with the bugler …

Of course, you can’t talk about the Kentucky Derby without mentioning the fashionable hats …

And you can’t talk about the event without discussing why the pre-race favorite, Forte, was eating hay in his stall …

Forte looked around at all the activity gathering, then went back to his hay. Another day. #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/dy54SfVFcD — Nicole Russo (@DRFRusso) May 6, 2023

Or the sad fates of seven horses who died in the week leading up to Saturday’s main event. The dark side of the sport …

Meanwhile, between the Twin Spires, the horses who qualified for the Kentucky Derby prepared to play a part in horse-racing history …

The horses are walking over for #KentuckyDerby149!! 🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/5SYtpAdwVc — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) May 6, 2023

From all angles, the race came down to the wire …

And it even left NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes in awe …

2023 Kentucky Derby champion Mage opened with 15-1 odds and paid $32.42 to win, $14.58 to place and $9.08 to show …

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity to ride the horse. I thought this year would be the year. The horse was unbelievable today,” jockey Javier Castellano said, summing up the uni-MAGE-inable experience …

Congratulations to Mage, Javier Castellano, and trainer Gustavo Delgado for winning the Kentucky Derby! 🏆 @jjcjockey @GDS_Racing pic.twitter.com/C5lmuLAMqt — Preakness Stakes (@PreaknessStakes) May 7, 2023

In case you missed “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports,” here is a full replay. You’re welcome …

Did you miss it? Watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby! pic.twitter.com/NmojWepHwh — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 6, 2023

After all the bets were placed, Churchill Downs enjoyed record-setting handling …

Record $288.7 million in all sources handle for @KentuckyDerby 149, beating last year's record of $273.8 million.@ChurchillDowns Incorporated Business Wrap:https://t.co/ZsbbeRmnan pic.twitter.com/sfsJOghQCW — Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) May 7, 2023

Following all the drama, sadness and excitement, the sun set on the 149th edition of the “Run for the Roses” …

When the bright lights dimmed, this is what was left. The behind-the-scenes clean-up …