There was no shortage of drama during Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, culminating in Mage’s magical victory.
As always, the on-track excitement started with the bugler …
#BTS 📸 The Pagoda with Steve Buttleman, the official bugler of @churchilldowns. pic.twitter.com/q9fGRCmTzL
Of course, you can’t talk about the Kentucky Derby without mentioning the fashionable hats …
Hats, a recap: pic.twitter.com/941GGoTStl
And you can’t talk about the event without discussing why the pre-race favorite, Forte, was eating hay in his stall …
Forte looked around at all the activity gathering, then went back to his hay. Another day. #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/dy54SfVFcD
Or the sad fates of seven horses who died in the week leading up to Saturday’s main event. The dark side of the sport …
Equine Deaths Mar Lead-Up to Kentucky Derby https://t.co/zDjosJwDsr @BH_JPerez #TC2023 pic.twitter.com/ZRqayjpz9W
Meanwhile, between the Twin Spires, the horses who qualified for the Kentucky Derby prepared to play a part in horse-racing history …
The horses are walking over for #KentuckyDerby149!! 🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/5SYtpAdwVc
From all angles, the race came down to the wire …
This overhead view🤩 pic.twitter.com/DfZraFrLbM
And it even left NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes in awe …
“How about that #KyDerby finish?!?!” – @PatrickMahomes, probably pic.twitter.com/tXLJzRiEvM
2023 Kentucky Derby champion Mage opened with 15-1 odds and paid $32.42 to win, $14.58 to place and $9.08 to show …
That moment when you realize you’ve WON the Kentucky Derby!!! 🌹#KentuckyDerby @RamiroRestrepo pic.twitter.com/GRca6ChoeG
“I’m so thankful for the opportunity to ride the horse. I thought this year would be the year. The horse was unbelievable today,” jockey Javier Castellano said, summing up the uni-MAGE-inable experience …
Congratulations to Mage, Javier Castellano, and trainer Gustavo Delgado for winning the Kentucky Derby! 🏆 @jjcjockey @GDS_Racing pic.twitter.com/C5lmuLAMqt
In case you missed “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports,” here is a full replay. You’re welcome …
Did you miss it?
Watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby! pic.twitter.com/NmojWepHwh
After all the bets were placed, Churchill Downs enjoyed record-setting handling …
Record $288.7 million in all sources handle for @KentuckyDerby 149, beating last year's record of $273.8 million.@ChurchillDowns Incorporated Business Wrap:https://t.co/ZsbbeRmnan pic.twitter.com/sfsJOghQCW
Following all the drama, sadness and excitement, the sun set on the 149th edition of the “Run for the Roses” …
And that’s a wrap on this #KyDerby Day at @ChurchillDowns! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OpnBQoh4Eb
When the bright lights dimmed, this is what was left. The behind-the-scenes clean-up …
Nothing like that post @KentuckyDerby carnage @ChurchillDowns. pic.twitter.com/CnXyHI1zvY
