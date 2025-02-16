NHL News and Rumors

United States and Finland win at 2025 Four Nations Faceoff

Jeremy Freeborn
Jake Guentzel

The 2025 Four Nations Face-off continued on Saturday in Montreal, Quebec with victories by Finland and the United States. In a battle of Scandinavian countries, Finland beat Sweden 4-3 on an overtime winner by Dallas Stars center Mikael Granlund. Then in the evening, the United States beat Canada 3-1 thanks to two goals by Tampa Bay Lightning left winger Jake Guentzel of Omaha, Nebraska.

In Finland’s win over Sweden, Montreal Canadiens right winger Patrik Laine satisfied the hometown fans by leading Team Finland in scoring with two points. Both of Laine’s points were assists. Laine set up Anton Lundell of the Florida Panthers at 10:58 of the opening frame and then Mikko Rantanen of the Carolina Hurricanes with 14 seconds left in the first period. The other Finland goal scorer was Panthers captain Alexander Barkov.

With the win, Team Finland improved to one win and one loss. It was a nice bounce back game for the Finns, who were spanked 6-1 by the United States on Thursday.

Speaking of the United States, there were three fights in the opening nine seconds against Canada. Both of the Tkachuk brothers were involved in the bouts as Matthew Tkachuk fought Brandon Hagel, Brady Tkachuk fought Sam Bennett and J.T. Miller fought Colton Parayko.

In the American win over Canada, the other American goal scorer was Detroit Red Wings captain and center Dylan Larkin of Waterford Township, Michigan. Larkin scored the game-winning goal from Minnesota Wild left winger Matt Boldy of Millville, Massachusetts.

The United States are in first place at the moment with six points. They have now clinched a spot in Monday’s final. Canada, Sweden, and Finland all have two points at the moment. Canada plays a gigantic game against Finland on Monday with the loser eliminated. For Sweden to advance, they need to beat the United States in regulation, and hope Canada and Finland go to overtime.

 

NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
