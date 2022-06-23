Untimely deaths strike Ravens community…

Ravens legend Tony Siragusa died in his sleep last night. Contemporary Raven Jaylon Ferguson died the same morning.

Tony Siragusa, a key part of the Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl winning team in 2001, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the team.

The team announcement didn’t list a cause or place of his death.

“The Siragusa family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the organization said.

Siragusa had a 12-year playing career as a defensive tackle with Indianapolis Colts and Ravens before working for Fox Sports from 2003 to 2015, including nearly a decade as a sideline analyst on the network’s NFL broadcasts.

“This is a tough one. I love Goose like a brother,” former Ravens superstar Ray Lewis said. “From the first day we met, I knew that life was different. I knew he was someone who would change my life forever. He was a one-of-a-kind person who made you feel important and special. You can never replace a man like that.”