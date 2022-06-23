Ravens

Untimely deaths strike Ravens community…

jaxsportsmedia

Ravens legend Tony Siragusa died in his sleep last night.  Contemporary Raven Jaylon Ferguson died the same morning.

Tony Siragusa, a key part of the Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl winning team in 2001, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the team.

The team announcement didn’t list a cause or place of his death.
“The Siragusa family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the organization said.
Siragusa had a 12-year playing career as a defensive tackle with Indianapolis Colts and Ravens before working for Fox Sports from 2003 to 2015, including nearly a decade as a sideline analyst on the network’s NFL broadcasts.
“This is a tough one. I love Goose like a brother,” former Ravens superstar Ray Lewis said. “From the first day we met, I knew that life was different. I knew he was someone who would change my life forever. He was a one-of-a-kind person who made you feel important and special. You can never replace a man like that.”
Siragusa also appeared in four episodes of “The Sopranos” as a minor character named Frankie Cortese and was in the 2002 Spike Lee film “25th Hour.”
On the sidelines analyzing games for Fox, Siragusa was known for his sometimes crazy outfits. At a game in London, he wore a bowler and a dark peacoat. For a holiday game he wore a Christmas tree sweater.
His unconventional announcing style on the sidelines had fans and critics. In 2016 a writer for Barstool Sports called him the “most unintentionally funny sideline reporter of all time.”
The news of Siragusa’s death came hours after the Ravens announced outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson had died at age 26. No cause of death was given. The Louisiana Tech prospect was drafted by Baltimore in the third round in 2019. In 38 games with the team, 10 of which were starts, Ferguson had 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks in three seasons.
“This is a tremendously sad day for the Baltimore Ravens,” owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. “We appreciate everyone who has expressed an outpouring of support for our players, coaches and staff.”
Topics  
Ravens

jaxsportsmedia

Jax Sports Media has been reporting on NFL teams in the mid-Atlantic region since 2006. Thomas Jackson is its senior writer. Tom started covering the Philadelphia Eagles for the MVN Network in 2007. In 2009 he joined the Bloguin Network. He now also covers the Baltimore Ravens.
View All Posts By jaxsportsmedia

jaxsportsmedia

Jax Sports Media has been reporting on NFL teams in the mid-Atlantic region since 2006. Thomas Jackson is its senior writer. Tom started covering the Philadelphia Eagles for the MVN Network in 2007. In 2009 he joined the Bloguin Network. He now also covers the Baltimore Ravens.
View All Posts By jaxsportsmedia

Related To Ravens

Ravens

Suddenly the Ravens’ secondary is a defensive strength

jaxsportsmedia  •  Jun 3 2022
Ravens
How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 | California Sports Betting Guide
Third day picks for Ravens add up to big haul…
jaxsportsmedia  •  May 1 2022
Ravens
How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 | New York Sports Betting Guide
Ravens add two more value picks on defense with Ojabo and Jones
jaxsportsmedia  •  Apr 30 2022
Ravens
Ravens pick safety and center in Round 1… and trade Hollywood Brown to Cardinals
jaxsportsmedia  •  Apr 29 2022
Ravens
Ravens begin spring cleaning…
jaxsportsmedia  •  Apr 18 2022
Ravens
Lamar Jackson Tweet On Ravens
The Ravens Are Chasing Cap Hell (And His Name Is Lamar) │ NFL Betting
Freddy Freedman  •  Mar 31 2022
Ravens
Ravens are playing the “free urgency” game
jaxsportsmedia  •  Mar 20 2022
More Ravens News