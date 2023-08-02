Updated Dalvin Cook Odds

Dalvin Cook is still a free agent as we progress further and further into training camp. However, the odds on which team will sign him have certainly changed since last month. The New York Jets are now the odds-on favorites to land the veteran running back. Miami is still in the running, but a couple of new teams have now snuck into the running for Cook’s services.

The Jury is Still Out on Where Dalvin Cook Will Land

New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers recently took a major pay cut. This of course sparked speculation that the New York Jets were eyeing Dalvin Cook. However, it has been recently reported that Cook made negative remarks about the team after his sit down with them. In a now deleted tweet, Cook’s trainer hinted that Jets fans would not be happy if they had heard what the running back had to say about the organization. This is now the second team Dalvin Cook has reprimanded in the past couple of weeks (the Miami Dolphins being the first), which could affect other future prospects. Regardless, the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets are still the current favorites to sign the disgruntled running back.

New England Patriots

The Patriots have been a sleeper team throughout the Dalvin Cook sweepstakes. They may not be the favorites, but their name continues to be brought up in connection with the half back. Seeing Cook under Bill Belichick would be an interesting dynamic to witness, but he could also thrive in the New England environment. The Patriots have yearned for a true number one half back for years now and Dalvin Cook could instantly solve this dilemma.

Miami Dolphins

Despite Dalvin Cook not wanting to accept the offer that was originally on the table, the Miami Dolphins still remain as an odds-on favorite to land the former Minnesota Viking. Many could simply just want this to happen considering how star-studded the Dolphins have gotten this offseason. However, Cook would still help solve a void in the backfield and potentially form a deadly one-two punch with Raheem Mostert, with Mostert being the elusive and running speedy back. This would of course make Cook the power back for short-yardage situations. All in all, it will be interesting to see where Dalvin Cook ends up, that is if he even get signed by anyone this coming season.

