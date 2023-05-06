Horse Racing

Updated Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds After Favorite Forte Scratched

Gia Nguyen
Morning line favorite Forte was scratched on Saturday, the morning of the 2023 Kentucky Derby, opening up the floodgates for bettors to cash in the latest odds. Tapit Trice has emerged as the new favorite with +375 odds to win the Kentucky Derby, followed by Angel of Empire (+500) and Derma Sotogake (+800).

The 2023 Kentucky Derby field has seen a lot of moving parts over the last few days as five horses have been scratched leading up to Derby Day at Churchill Downs.

The latest scratch, morning line favorite Forte, has shifted the Kentucky Derby odds for several horses.

Tapit Trice is now the favorite to win the first Triple Crown race of the year at +325 odds. Angel of Empire has now moved from +1000 to +500 since the post position draw while Japan-bred horse Derma Sotogake owns +800 odds to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Verifying (+1000) and Mage (+1200) round out the top-five Kentucky Derby contenders heading into Saturday’s race.

Updated Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds

With 25 percent of the Kentucky Derby field scratched this week, the odds for several horses have been moving at the top online sportsbooks.

Tapit Trice (+375), Angel of Empire (+500), and Derma Sotogake (+800) have emerged as the top three contenders heading into Derby Day.

However, history will not be Derma Sotogake’s side heading into the race.

Derma Sotogake will be running out of Gate 17, which has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner in 43 starts. The horse will also attempt to become the first Japan-bred horse to ever win the Run for the Roses and the first international horse to wind up in the winner’s circle since 1983.

Meanwhile, racing out of Gate No. 5, Two Phil’s (+1200) has one of the most favorable post positions and has seen his odds cut in half from +2500 since the start of the week. New additions Mandarin Hero (+1400), Cyclone Mischief (+4000), and King Russell (+6600) could also be popular bets after Rich Strike won in a similar position as an 80-1 longshot in 2022.

For the latest Kentucky Derby 2023 odds, scroll down below.

Kentucky Derby Horses Kentucky Derby Odds Play
Tapit Trice +375 BetOnline logo
Angel of Empire +500 BetOnline logo
Derma Sotogake +800 BetOnline logo
Verifying +1000 BetOnline logo
Mage +1000 BetOnline logo
Two Phil’s +1200 BetOnline logo
Kingsbarns +1200 BetOnline logo
Mandarin Hero +1400 BetOnline logo
Confidence Game +1600 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +2200 BetOnline logo
Reincarnate +2800 BetOnline logo
Disarm +3300 BetOnline logo
Rocket Can +4000 BetOnline logo
Cyclone Mischief +4000 BetOnline logo
Jace’s Road +5000 BetOnline logo
Sun Thunder +5000 BetOnline logo
Raise Cain +5000 BetOnline logo
King Russell +6600 BetOnline logo

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

Horse Racing Kentucky Derby
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
