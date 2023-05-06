Updated Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds After Favorite Forte Scratched

Morning line favorite Forte was scratched on Saturday, the morning of the 2023 Kentucky Derby, opening up the floodgates for bettors to cash in the latest odds. Tapit Trice has emerged as the new favorite with +375 odds to win the Kentucky Derby, followed by Angel of Empire (+500) and Derma Sotogake (+800).

The 2023 Kentucky Derby field has seen a lot of moving parts over the last few days as five horses have been scratched leading up to Derby Day at Churchill Downs.

The latest scratch, morning line favorite Forte, has shifted the Kentucky Derby odds for several horses.

Tapit Trice is now the favorite to win the first Triple Crown race of the year at +325 odds. Angel of Empire has now moved from +1000 to +500 since the post position draw while Japan-bred horse Derma Sotogake owns +800 odds to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Verifying (+1000) and Mage (+1200) round out the top-five Kentucky Derby contenders heading into Saturday’s race.

Updated Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds

With 25 percent of the Kentucky Derby field scratched this week, the odds for several horses have been moving at the top online sportsbooks.

Tapit Trice (+375), Angel of Empire (+500), and Derma Sotogake (+800) have emerged as the top three contenders heading into Derby Day.

However, history will not be Derma Sotogake’s side heading into the race.

Derma Sotogake will be running out of Gate 17, which has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner in 43 starts. The horse will also attempt to become the first Japan-bred horse to ever win the Run for the Roses and the first international horse to wind up in the winner’s circle since 1983.

Meanwhile, racing out of Gate No. 5, Two Phil’s (+1200) has one of the most favorable post positions and has seen his odds cut in half from +2500 since the start of the week. New additions Mandarin Hero (+1400), Cyclone Mischief (+4000), and King Russell (+6600) could also be popular bets after Rich Strike won in a similar position as an 80-1 longshot in 2022.

For the latest Kentucky Derby 2023 odds, scroll down below.

Kentucky Derby Horses Kentucky Derby Odds Play Tapit Trice +375 Angel of Empire +500 Derma Sotogake +800 Verifying +1000 Mage +1000 Two Phil’s +1200 Kingsbarns +1200 Mandarin Hero +1400 Confidence Game +1600 Hit Show +2200 Reincarnate +2800 Disarm +3300 Rocket Can +4000 Cyclone Mischief +4000 Jace’s Road +5000 Sun Thunder +5000 Raise Cain +5000 King Russell +6600

