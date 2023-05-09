NBA News and Rumors

Updated NBA Championship 2023 Odds: Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers Among Favorites

Dan Girolamo
Boston Celtics center Al Horford and forward Jayson Tatum stand and embrace.

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, as eight teams remain. With the conference semifinals winding down, which teams will advance to the conference finals and be one step closer to winning a title? Here, we explore the updated 2023 NBA Championship odds.

NBA Playoffs Landscape

As of 5/9, no teams have advanced to the NBA Conference Finals. However, several teams are one game away from moving onto the next round.

In the Eastern Conference:

  • Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are tied at 2-2
  • Miami Heat lead the New York Knicks, 3-1

The Celtics host the 76ers on Tuesday night for a pivotal Game 5. In a 2-2 series, the winner of Game 5 goes on to win the series 80% of the time.

The Heat are looking to make their second-straight trip to the Conference Finals. They will have at least three chances to beat the Knicks, with the first on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

In the Western Conference:

  • Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are tied at 2-2.
  • Los Angeles Lakers lead the Golden State Warriors, 3-1.

The Nuggets host the Suns on Tuesday night in a crucial Game 5, with the winner putting themselves in the driver’s seat.

LeBron James and the Lakers are seeking their second conference finals appearance in four years. If Golden State loses the series, it will mark the team’s first playoff appearance since 2013-2014 when the Warriors failed to make the Finals.

Updated NBA Championship 2023 Odds

Which teams have the best odds of winning the NBA Finals?

BetOnline lists the Boston Celtics (+170) as the favorite to win the championship. The Celtics fell two games short of winning the championship last season when they lost to the Golden State Warriors.

The Los Angeles Lakers (+300) have the next best odds to win it all. The Lakers are looking to win their 17th NBA Championship.

The Denver Nuggets (+450), Phoenix Suns (+650), and Philadelphia 76ers (+1000) round out the top five.

View the entire odds chart via BetOnline.

2023 NBA Championship Odds to Win
 Odds Play
Boston Celtics +170 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Lakers +300 BetOnline logo
Denver Nuggets +450 BetOnline logo
Phoenix Suns +650 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia 76ers +1000 BetOnline logo
Golden State Warriors +1600 BetOnline logo
Miami Heat +1600 BetOnline logo
New York Knicks +10000 BetOnline logo

 

NBA Betting Guides 2023

NBA News and Rumors
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
