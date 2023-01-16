NFL News and Rumors

Updated Super Bowl 2023 Odds After Wild Card Weekend

Author image
Gia Nguyen
3 min read
The Wild Card Weekend was full of upsets and underdog stories.

The countdown to Super Bowl LVII will continue as the Divisional Round gets set to kick off this weekend.

After earning a first-round bye, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be in action. The Chiefs remain the Super Bowl 2023 favorites with +325 odds, followed by the Buffalo Bills (+375) and San Francisco 49ers (+375). Meanwhile, the Eagles own +525 odds to win Super Bowl 2023 heading into their Divisional Round battle versus the NFC East-rival New York Giants.

Read on for a breakdown of the matchups in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs and the latest Super Bowl 2023 odds.

NFL Divisional Round Matchups

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend is coming to a close with only one game left on the slate, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Tampa Buccaneers on Monday night.

While San Francisco awaits the winner of tonight’s matchup, the rest of the playoff teams are already gearing up for the divisional round.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, followed by the Giants-Eagles game in Philadelphia. On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will meet the Cincinnati Bengals for a chance to get back to the AFC Championship Game. Then, San Francisco will take on the winner between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers.

  • AFC: Jaguars @ Chiefs — Saturday, January 21, 4:30 pm
  • NFC: Giants @ Eagles— Saturday, January 21, 8:15 pm
  • AFC: Bengals @ Bills — Sunday, January 22, 3 pm
  • NFC: Cowboys/Bucs @ 49ers — Sunday, January 22, 6:30 pm

Super Bowl LVII Odds

After a crazy Super Wild Card Weekend, the best NFL betting sites have released updated Super Bowl 2023 odds. Leading the pack, the Kansas City Chiefs still have the best odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at +325.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers are next on the board with +375 odds to win Super Bowl 2023 in February. Philadelphia (+525) and Cincinnati (+625) round out the list of Super Bowl contenders but bettors still have a chance to cash in on a few longshots heading into the Divisional Round.

With potential matchups against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen standing in their way, the odds seem to be against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite their comeback win, the Jaguars are among the teams with the worst Super Bowl 2023 odds at +2500.

The only team with worse Super Bowl odds? The New York Giants at +3300.

The Wild Card Weekend wraps up on Monday with the Buccaneers and Cowboys meeting at Raymond James Stadium. Both the Cowboys (+1600) and the Buccaneers (+2000) are still long shots to win the Super Bowl.

Bettors that want to back one of these teams still have a chance to cash in on added value before tonight’s game.

Check out the chart below for the best Super Bowl LVII odds from BetOnline.

NFL Teams Super Bowl Odds Play
Kansas City Chiefs +325
Buffalo Bills +375
San Francisco 49ers +375
Philadelphia Eagles +525
Cincinnati Bengals +625
Dallas Cowboys +1600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000
Jacksonville Jaguars +2500
New York Giants +3300
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
