Super Bowl LVII is just a few weeks away as fans gear up for the NFL Conference Championship Games.

The Divisional Round saw the top eight teams battling it out for a spot in the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

Things went as planned for the top seeds with Kansas City and Philadelphia cruising to wins in the second round but there were some surprises in the other games. The Bengals crushed the Bills in Buffalo to advance to their second consecutive AFC Championship Game while the 49ers staved off an upset against the Dallas Cowboys with rookie Brock Purdy under center.

Both the Chiefs and Eagles open the week as favorites to win the Super Bowl with +260 odds, followed closely by the Cincinnati Bengals (+265) and San Francisco 49ers (+300).

Read on for a breakdown of the matchups in the NFL Conference Championship Games and the latest Super Bowl 2023 odds.

NFL Conference Championship Matchups

There are just four teams left standing in the NFL Playoffs and there are going to be familiar faces in the NFL Conference championships. For the second year in a row, the Bengals, Chiefs and 49ers will head back to the Conference Championship Round. On the other hand, the Eagles made their first NFC Championship since 2017 when they won the Super Bowl.

In the AFC, the Chiefs will be looking for revenge as they are set to host the Bengals again at Arrowhead. Meanwhile, the Eagles and 49ers matchup will feature the two most successful NFC teams in the 21st century at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

AFC Championship — Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals

It’ll be a rematch in the AFC as Kansas City prepares to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals for the second straight year.

The Chiefs-Bengals game will mark only the third time in the last 35 years that the AFC Championship game has featured the same two teams as the year before.

For Kansas City, it will advance to its fifth straight AFC Conference Championship while the Bengals reach their fourth conference championship in franchise history.

Adding fuel to the fire, Burrow has had Mahomes’ number over the past year. The Bengals are 3-0 against the Chiefs dating back to January 1, 2022. While Cincinnati will be slight underdogs on Sunday, a win over Kansas City would be a statement that the Bengals are now the top dog in the AFC.

Check out the best AFC Championship odds below from BetOnline.

NFC Championship — Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are arguably the two most successful franchises in the NFC of the 21st century.

Including this year, the Eagles currently have been to seven NFC title games since 2000, which is most among any NFC team. Right behind them, the 49ers are tied for the second-most with six appearances.

The two teams have combined for 13 NFC title games in the last two decades but have never met each other until this year.

The Eagles finished with the best record in the league, clinching the NFC with 14-3 and head into this weekend as favorites over the 49ers with -148 odds to advance to the Super Bowl.

Check out the odds below for the best NFC Championship game odds.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

The race for Super Bowl LVII is tight, as three of the top four teams left were in this position last year.

Despite Mahommes’ high ankle strain, the Chiefs remain tied with the Eagles for the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +260.

Meanwhile, the Super Bowl finalists from a year ago, Joe Burrow and the Bengals follow closely behind with +265 odds.

The 49ers are considered longshots at only +300 odds to win after continuing their improbable run with a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Check out the chart below for the best Super Bowl 2023 odds from BetOnline, one of the top NFL betting sites.