Uroš Medić and Khaos Williams Set for Explosive Showdown at UFC 316

Garett Kerman
The UFC 316 card, already stacked with championship intrigue, has added a must-watch welterweight clash between two of the division’s most dangerous finishers. Uroš Medić and Khaos Williams are set to meet on June 7 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, in a matchup that promises fireworks and could steal the show from the main card headliners.

Serbian striker Uroš Medić, known as “The Doctor,” burst onto the UFC scene with a reputation for violence. Since earning his contract with a first-round finish on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020, Medić has maintained a remarkable record: he has never gone the distance in his professional MMA career, and only once has he seen the third round, in a 2023 victory over Matthew Semelsberger at UFC 291.

Medić’s highlight reel includes a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round knockout of Tim Means last year, but 2025 began on a sour note as he was stopped in just 31 seconds by Punahele Soriano in January. That setback has only heightened the stakes for Medić, who will be eager to remind fans and matchmakers of his finishing prowess.

Across the cage, Khaos Williams, aptly nicknamed “The Oxfighter,” brings an equally menacing résumé. Williams exploded into the UFC spotlight with a pair of rapid-fire knockouts: a 27-second demolition of Alex Morono and a 30-second finish of Abdul Razak Alhassan in his first two Octagon appearances. While he’s coming off a submission loss to Gabriel Bonfim in February, Williams’ reputation as a fight-altering puncher remains intact.

Both fighters are in need of a win to reestablish themselves in the welterweight hierarchy, making this bout a high-stakes affair for their careers.

A Prelim with Main Card Potential

Though scheduled for the prelims, Medić vs. Williams is the kind of fight that could easily headline a smaller event. Both men possess the kind of knockout power that can end a bout in seconds, and neither is known for playing it safe. With their aggressive styles and a combined 16 UFC finishes, fans and analysts alike are expecting a short, action-packed contest.

The winner could find themselves on the fast track to a ranked opponent, while the loser faces a steeper climb back into relevance in the loaded welterweight division.

UFC 316: A Stacked Night in Newark

This welterweight showdown is just one part of a loaded UFC 316 lineup. The main event features a bantamweight title rematch between reigning champion Merab Dvalishvili and former titleholder Sean O’Malley, while the co-main event sees Julianna Peña defend her women’s bantamweight crown against Kayla Harrison. The card also includes notable names like Johnny Walker, Marlon Vera, Kelvin Gastelum, and Vicente Luque.

With so much on the line and so many finishers on display, UFC 316 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting events of the year. And with Medić and Williams set to throw down, fight fans can expect at least one bout that’s guaranteed to end before the judges get involved.

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
