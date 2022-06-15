US Open 2022: Odds, Predictions, and Expert Golf Picks

The 2022 US Open will tee off at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts on Thursday for the first time since 1988. One of the most historic golf courses in USGA history, The Country Club will be a test of the field’s accuracy and precision on the par-70 course designed by Gil Hanse. With penalizing roughs and small, fast greens, the world’s top golfers will need to be up to the challenge at The Country Club this weekend.

While golf fans won’t see Tiger Woods on the course at Brookline, the US Open 2022 field is stacked with 156 of the world’s best golfers, including suspended LIV players like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and more. Rory McIlroy leads the field with the best odds to win the US Open at +1100 while PGA Champion Justin Thomas (+1200) and Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler (+1500) sit second and third on the US Open odds leaderboard.

🏌 Golf Event: US Open 2022

US Open 2022 📅 US Open 2022 Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Thursday, June 16, 2022 🏆 US Open 2021 Winner: Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm 🕙 Tee Times Start: 6:43 am ET

6:43 am ET 💰 US Open Purse: $12,500,000

$12,500,000 📺 TV Channel: NBC | USA Network

NBC | USA Network ⛳ Golf Course: The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts

The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts 🎲 US Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1100 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Scottie Scheffler +1500

US Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win US Open 2022

On Thursday, the 122nd US Open will be hosted at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts for the first time in 34 years. While it will only be the fourth time the Country Club has held a major championship, it is one of the five original founding clubs of the USGA, making this a particularly special golf course.

The 7,264-yard Gil Hanse-designed course won’t be testing players’ distance off the tee like in past US Opens. Instead, the par-70 bentgrass greens will require precision with fast greens and unforgiving roughs. Golfers will need to be accurate and get on the greens early as three of the first four holes are par 4s of at least 490 yards.

Several players finished first or second on a similarly-designed course by Gil Hanse at TPC Boston, including odds-on favorite Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy has +1100 odds to win the 2022 US Open this weekend. After beating out Justin Thomas at the RBC Canadian Open and successfully defending his title, McIlroy will look to win his first major of the season. In his last five starts at the US Open, McIlroy has finished in the top-ten three times.

After finishing third last weekend at the RBC Canadian Open, Thomas will look to win his second major in a row. He comes into Brookline with +1200 odds and has a chance to become just the seventh player in history to take home the PGA Championship and US Open in back-to-back majors.

Joining him on the two-peat quest is Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler, who has +1500 odds to win his second major championship at the US Open.

All three players will first have to go through defending US Open Champion, Jon Rahm. The Spaniard has had a quiet season with only one notable win versus a thin field at the Mexico Open. He enters Brookline with +1500 odds to defend his US Open title, but there are a few other golfers that will have a chance to win on Sunday.

Will Zalatoris (+2800), Matthew Fitzpatrick (+3000), and Xander Shauffele (+2200) are among the longshots that have a chance to emerge as contenders in the US Open.

US Open Golfers US Open Odds Play Rory McIlroy +1100 Justin Thomas +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1500 Jon Rahm +1500 Cameron Smith +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Jordan Spieth +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Sam Burns +2800 Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000 Shane Lowry +3000 Collin Morikawa +3300 Viktor Hovland +3500 Joaquin Niemann +3500 Tony Finau +3500 Cameron Young +4000 Sungjae Im +4000 Dustin Johnson +4500 Hideki Matsuyama +4500 Max Homa +3000 Brooks Koepka +3000 Daniel Berger +3000 Billy Horschel +3000 Corey Conners +3000

US Open Picks | 2022 US Open Predictions

Despite missing the cut four times this season, Will Zalatoris has delivered in big moments and has a knack for playing well at major championships. In the past two years, he’s been the runner-up at the Masters and PGA Championship but his game might be an even better fit for the US Open.

While he is still a young player, Zalatoris finished in the top five in his last seven starts including a T6 at the Masters and runner-up at the PGA Championship.

He sits first in approach at .974, second in strokes gained tee-to-green (+1.797), and sixth off-the-tee (0.717). With a small square footage of greens at The Country Club, Zalartoris will stand out in the field due to his elite iron play.

Take Will Zalatoris to win the 2022 US Open.

