US Open 2022: Tee Times, Field, Odds, and Weather Forecast

The third Major Championship of the 2022 season will stop at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts for the US Open. While the USGA will be allowing LIV golfers to compete, the field is still loaded with the PGA’s best players including Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler and PGA Champion Justin Thomas.

Round 1 of the US Open will tee off on Thursday, June 16 with start times beginning at 6:45 a.m. ET. While there will be clear skies on the east coast this weekend, the field will need to deal with gusting winds that are expected to change directions. Hitting the fairways won’t be the only challenge at The Country Club this weekend.

US Open 2022 Tee Times, Groups, and Pairings

Major Championship golf is back and Round 1 kicks off on Thursday, June 16 at 6:45 am ET. Round 2 begins on Friday, June 17 with Jed Morgan, Taylor Montgomery, and Sean Crocker starting the day at 6:45 am ET on the front nine while Fran Quinn, Callum Tarren, and Hayden Buckley take tee off at the same time from Hole 10.

US Open Round 1 Tee Times, Groups, and Pairings

There are a few interesting pairings at The Country Club this weekend. Rory McIlroy will tee off with the 2021 Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama, and Xander Schauffele. The group will tee off at 7:40 am ET on the back nine.

7:18 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm

7:29 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa

7:40 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

1:14 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau

1:25 p.m. ET: Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler

1:36 p.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson

1:47 p.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen

Tee time (ET) US Open Golfers 6:45 a.m. Michael Thorbjornsen, Erik Barnes, Matt McCarty 6:45 a.m.* Fran Quinn, Callum Tarren, Hayden Buckley 6:56 a.m. Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers, Travis Vick 6:56 a.m.* Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy, Sam Bennett 7:07 a.m. Troy Merritt, William Mouw, Andrew Putname 7:07 a.m.* Wyndham Clark, Brandon Matthews, Will Besseling 7:18 a.m. Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm 7:18 a.m.* David Lingmerth, Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim 7:29 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa 7:29 a.m.* Scott Stallings, Davis Riley, Victor Perez 7:40 a.m. Bill Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger 7:40 a.m.* Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele 7:51 a.m. Harold Varner III, Sebastian Munoz, Alex Noren 7:51 a.m.* Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman 8:02 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris 8:02 a.m.* Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman, Aaron Wise 8:13 a.m. Adam Schenk, Stewart Hagestad, Grayson Murray 8:13 a.m.* Francesco Molinari, Laird Shepherd, Stewart Cink 8:24 a.m. Guido Migliozzi, Branden Grace, Mackenzie Hughes 8:24 a.m.* Marcel Schneider, Chan Kim, Joseph Bramlett 8:35 a.m. Beau Hossler, Kalle Samooja, Satoshi Kadoaira 8:35 a.m.* Lanto Griffin, Joel Dahmen, Jinichiro Kozuma 8:46 a.m. Richard Mansell, Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Roger Sloan 8:46 a.m.* Chris Gotterup, Fred Biondi, Harry Hall 8:57 a.m. Caleb Manuel, Keith Greene, Ben Silverman 8:57 a.m.* Chris Naegel, Andrew Beckler, Luke Gannon 12:30 p.m. Kevin Chappell, Chase Seiffert, Andrew Novak 12:30 p.m.* Jed Morgan, Taylor Montgomery, Sean Crocker 12:41 p.m. Thorbjorn Olesen, Brian Stuard, Nick Hardy 12:41 p.m.* Maxwell Moldovan, Yannik Paul, M.J. Daffue 12:52 p.m. Sam Horsfield, Cameron Tringale, Shaun Norris 12:52 p.m.* Talor Gooch, Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge 1:03 p.m. Sungjae Im, Mito Pereira, Erik van Rooyen 1:03 p.m.* Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton 1:14 p.m. Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau 1:14 p.m.* Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters 1:25 p.m. Joohyung Kim, Seamus Power, Min Woo Lee 1:25 p.m.* Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler 1:36 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson 1:36 p.m.* Luke List, Austin Greaser, Corey Conners 1:47 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Loouis Oosthuizen 1:47 p.m.* Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau 1:58 p.m. Danny Lee, Keita Nakajima, Nick Taaylor 1:58 p.m.* K.H. Lee, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed 2:09 p.m. Jim Furyk, Nick Dunlap, Adam Hadwin 2:09 p.m.* Jason Kokrak, Harris English, Lucas Herbert 2:20 p.m. Richard Bland, Rikuya Hoshino, Ryan Fox 2:20 p.m.* Sam Stevens, Ben Lorenz, Davis Shore 2:31 p.m. Jonas Blixt, Bo Hoag, Todd Sinnott 2:31 p.m.* Dajiro Izumida, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Sebastian Soderberg 2:42 p.m. Isaiah Salinda, Sean Jacklin, Charles Reiter 2:42 p.m.* Ryan Gerard, Brady Calkins, Jesse Mueller

US Open Round 2 Tee Times, Groups, and Pairings

For Round 2, Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, and Louis Oosthuizen will finish off the early group around 8:02 a.m ET. Meanwhile, McIlroy and company will be the final featured group to tee off at 1:25 p.m ET.

7:29 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau

7:40 a.m. ET: Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler

7:51 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson

8:02 a.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen

1:03 p.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm

1:14 p.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa

1:25 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

Tee time (ET) US Open Golfers 6:45 a.m. Jed Morgan, Taylor Montgomery, Sean Crocker 6:45 a.m.* Kevin Chappell, Chase Seiffert, Andrew Novak 6:56 a.m. Maxwell Moldovan, Yannik Paul, M.J. Daffue 6:56 a.m.* Thorbjorn Olesen, Brian Stuard, Nick Hardy 7:07 a.m. Talor Gooch, Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge 7:07 a.m.* Sam Horsfield, Cameron Tringale, Shaun Norris 7:18 a.m. Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton 7:18 a.m.* Sungjae Im, Mito Pereira, Erik van Rooyen 7:29 a.m. Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters 7:29 a.m.* Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau 7:40 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler 7:40 a.m.* Joohyung Kim, Seamus Power, Min Woo Lee 7:51 a.m. Luke List, Austin Greaser, Corey Conners 7:51 a.m.* Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson 8:02 a.m. Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau 8:02 a.m.* Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen 8:13 a.m. K.H. Lee, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed 8:13 a.m.* Danny Lee, Keita Nakajima, Nick Taylor 8:24 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Harris English, Lucas Herbert 8:24 a.m.* Jim Furyk, Nick Dunlap, Adam Hadwin 8:35 a.m. Sam Stevens, Ben Lorenz, Davis Shore 8:35 a.m.* Richard Bland, Rikuya Hoshino, Ryan Foz 8:46 a.m. Daijiro Izumida, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Sebastian Soderberg 8:46 a.m.* Jonas Blixt, Bo Hoag, Todd Sinnott 8:57 a.m. Ryan Gerard, Brady Calkins, Jesse Mueller 8:57 a.m.* Isaiah Salinda, Sean Jacklin, Charles Reiter 12:30 p.m. Fran Quinn, Callum Tarren, Hayden Buckley 12:30 p.m.* Michael Thorbjornsen, Erik Barnes, Matt McCarty 12:41 p.m. Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy, Sam Bennett 12:41 p.m.* Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers, Travis Vick 12:52 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Brandon Matthews, Will Besseling 12:52 p.m.* Troy Merritt, William Mouw, Andrew Putnam 1:03 p.m. David Lingmerth, Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim 1:03 p.m.* Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm 1:14 p.m. Scott Stallings, Davis Riley, Victor Perez 1:14 p.m.* Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa 1:25 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele 1:25 p.m.* Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger 1:36 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman 1:36 p.m.* Harold Varner III, Sebastian Munoz, Alex Noren 1:47 p.m. Keegan Bradley, March Leishman, Aaron Wise 1:47 p.m.* Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris 1:58 p.m. Francesco Molinari, Laird Shepherd, Stewart Cink 1:58 p.m.* Adam Schenk, Stewart Hagestad, Grayson Murray 2:09 p.m. Marcel Schneider, Chan Kim, Joseph Bramlett 2:09 p.m.* Guido Migliozzi, Branden Grace, Mackenzie Hughes 2:20 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Joel Dahmen, Jinichiro Kozuma 2:20 p.m.* Beau Hossler, Kalle Samooja, Satoshi Kodaira 2:31 p.m. Chris Gotterup, Fred Biondi, Harry Hall 2:31 p.m.* Richard Mansell, Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Roger Sloan 2:42 p.m. Chris Naegel, Andrew Beckler, Luke Gannon 2:42 p.m.* Caleb Manuel, Keith Greene, Ben Silverman

US Open 2022 Field

While Tiger Woods won’t be participating in the 2022 US Open, there will be a stacked field at The Country Club including suspended LIV players, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnston, and Bryan DeChampeau.

The field will be led by Rory McIlroy, who defended his title at the RBC Canadian Open and will look to pull off a back-to-back win.

He will be joined by the current No.1 player in the world Scottie Scheffler and PGA Champion Justin Thomas.

US Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win US Open 2022

There will be a minimal margin of error at the US Open in 2022.

Unlike previous US Open courses, The Country Club won’t be test of length off the tee. Instead, this 7,250-yard course has narrow fairways, penalizing roughs and fast greens.

Despite winning the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines last year, Jon Rahm isn’t the favorite at Brookline but rather comes in with +1500 odds.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy sits on top of the US Open odds leaderboard. Fresh off defending his Canadian Open title, McIlroy leads the field with +1100 odds to win the US Open after holding off Justin Thomas for a two-stroke victory at St. George’s Golf and Country Club. The 2022 PGA Champion, Thomas will enter the field with +1200 odds, just behind McIlroy.

Scottie Scheffler will also be heading to Brookline this weekend with a strong chance of coming away with another win. The top offshore sportsbooks have assigned +1500 odds for Scheffler to win the US Open in 2022. The Masters Champion is still the No.1 player in the world and will be swinging for his second Major Championship after missing the cut at the Southern Hills.

Cameron Smith (+2200), Xander Shauffele (+2200), and Will Zalatoris (+2800) also find themselves along the golfers with the best US Open 2022 odds.

US Open Golfers US Open Odds Play Rory McIlroy +1100 Justin Thomas +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1500 Jon Rahm +1500 Cameron Smith +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Jordan Spieth +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Sam Burns +2800 Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000 Shane Lowry +3000 Collin Morikawa +3300 Viktor Hovland +3500 Joaquin Niemann +3500 Tony Finau +3500 Cameron Young +4000 Sungjae Im +4000 Dustin Johnson +4500 Hideki Matsuyama +4500 Max Homa +3000 Brooks Koepka +3000 Daniel Berger +3000 Billy Horschel +3000 Corey Conners +3000

US Open 2022 Weather Forecast

Championship golf depends on incoming form, course capability, and mental fortitude, but tee time luck is another factor.

While there will be clear skies at The Country Club this weekend, incoming winds may create difficult conditions for the field at the 2022 US Open.

The afternoon tee times in Round 1 may be challenged with gusts of winds up to 30 mph at Brookline. Meanwhile, rain is the forecast for Friday afternoon but the weather should take a turn for the better in time for the weekend.

Check out the chart below for the complete 2022 US Open weather forecast.