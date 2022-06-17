US Open 2022: Updated Odds and Leaderboard after Round 1

Round 1 of the US Open is complete. Adam Hadwin is at the top of the US Open leaderboard at -4 through 18 holes but Rory Mcilroy (-3), Matt Fitzpatrick (-2), John Rahm (-1), and Justin Thomas (-1) are right behind after the first round. Lets go over the updated US Open 2022 odds and leaderboard following the action in Round 1.

Despite all the headlines swirling around the LIV golfers joining the field at the US Open, it was a rough day for Phil Mickelson and company through the first round. Mickelson finished +8 on the day and will need a stellar round tomorrow for a shot at making the cut. Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson finished -2 to remain in the hunt after Round 1

Scroll down below for the US Open leaderboard, odds, and score heading into Round 2.

US Open 2022 Leaderboard After Round 1

Taking the lead in Round 1, Canadian Adam Hadwin sits on top of the leaderboard after finishing four under par. Despite leading the field, Hadwin still has +2500 odds to win US Open 2022.

Next up, Rory McIlroy sits one stroke behind the lead, finishing the day -3 under par. He sits tied for second with fellow Englishmen Callum Tarren (-3) and David Lingmerth (-3).

While we’re only through 18 holes of golf, there were some memorable moments in US Open Round 1. Matt Fitzpatrick hit an amazing birdie on the 12th hole, nursing his -2 score. He sits 2 strokes behind the lead and is tied for seventh.

Absolutely loved that one!! 😅 pic.twitter.com/i4lewsunks — Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) June 16, 2022

The US Open favorites are also still in contention, John Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas are tied for 14th with a score of one under par. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler finished even on the day, good for T26.

All eyes were on Phil Mickelson today as he made his return to championship golf in the US. The US Open is the only major needed on his resume to complete a career grand slam. However, he dug himself a big hole in the first round. He finished T144 on the US Open first-round leaderboard at +8 over par.

Check out the chart below for a glimpse of the US Open first-round leaderboard.

Rank Name Nationality Score Round 1 Total 1 Adam Hadwin Canada -4 66 66 2 Matthys Daffue South Africa -3 67 67 2 Joel Dahmen USA -3 67 67 2 David Lingmerth Sweden -3 67 67 2 Rory McIlroy Northern Ireland -3 67 67 2 Callum Tarren England -3 67 67 7 Hayden Buckley USA -2 68 68 7 Matthew Fitzpatrick England -2 68 68 7 Brian Harman USA -2 68 68 7 Dustin Johnson USA -2 68 68 7 Matthew NeSmith USA -2 68 68 7 Justin Rose England -2 68 68 7 Aaron Wise USA -2 68 68 14 Nick Hardy USA -1 69 69 14 Max Homa USA -1 69 69 14 Beau Hossler USA -1 69 69 14 Jason Kokrak USA -1 69 69 14 Collin Morikawa USA -1 69 69 14 James Piot USA -1 69 69 14 Jon Rahm Spain -1 69 69 14 Patrick Rodgers USA -1 69 69 14 Adam Scott Australia -1 69 69 14 Justin Thomas USA -1 69 69 14 Gary Woodland USA -1 69 69 14 Will Zalatoris USA -1 69 69 26 Samuel Bennett USA E 70 70 26 Daniel Berger USA E 70 70 26 Richard Bland England E 70 70 26 Keegan Bradley USA E 70 70 26 Wyndham Clark USA E 70 70 26 Viktor Hovland Norway E 70 70 26 Marc Leishman Australia E 70 70 26 Hideki Matsuyama Japan E 70 70 26 Shaun Norris South Africa E 70 70 26 Mito Pereira Chile E 70 70 26 Patrick Reed USA E 70 70 26 Xander Schauffele USA E 70 70 26 Scottie Scheffler USA E 70 70 26 Adam Schenk USA E 70 70 26 Webb Simpson USA E 70 70 26 Travis Vick USA E 70 70 42 Erik Barnes USA 1 71 71 42 Wil Besseling Netherlands 1 71 71 42 Joseph Bramlett USA 1 71 71 42 Sam Burns USA 1 71 71 42 Corey Conners Canada 1 71 71 42 Bryson DeChambeau USA 1 71 71 42 Kyoung-Hoon Lee Korea Republic 1 71 71 42 Brandon Matthews USA 1 71 71 42 Matt McCarty USA 1 71 71 42 Joaquin Niemann Chile 1 71 71 42 Seamus Power Republic of Ireland 1 71 71 42 Todd Sinnott Australia 1 71 71 42 Sebastian Soderberg Sweden 1 71 71 42 Samuel Stevens USA 1 71 71 42 Cameron Tringale USA 1 71 71 57 Patrick Cantlay USA 2 72 72 57 Adrien Dumont De Chassart Belgium 2 72 72 57 Tommy Fleetwood England 2 72 72 57 Austin Greaser USA 2 72 72 57 Lanto Griffin USA 2 72 72 57 Tyrrell Hatton England 2 72 72 57 Bo Hoag USA 2 72 72 57 Mackenzie Hughes Canada 2 72 72 57 Sungjae Im Korea Republic 2 72 72 57 Joohyung Kim Korea Republic 2 72 72 57 Luke List USA 2 72 72 57 Shane Lowry Republic of Ireland 2 72 72 57 Guido Migliozzi Italy 2 72 72 57 Taylor Montgomery USA 2 72 72 57 Thomas Pieters Belgium 2 72 72 57 Andrew Putnam USA 2 72 72 57 Davis Riley USA 2 72 72 57 Ben Silverman Canada 2 72 72 57 Cameron Smith Australia 2 72 72 57 Jordan Spieth USA 2 72 72 57 Harold Varner III USA 2 72 72 57 Cameron Young USA 2 72 72

US Open Odds | Odds to Win The 2022 US Open

After Round 1, US Open favorites like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are still on top of the leaderboard at The Country Club. All four players are still in contention with Scheffler sitting lowest on the board at T26 after finishing even on the day. He enters with +1800 odds after Round 1 after opening at +1500 odds to win the US Open.

McIlroy still leads the field with the best US Open 2022 odds at +450. His odds have shortened after shooting three-under par through 18 holes, good for T3 through the first round.

PGA Championship winner Thomas is also off to a good start, finishing -1 under par through his first 18 holes. Despite his strong start, his odds haven’t changed much and golf fans can still cash in on Thomas at +1100 odds before the start of Round 2 tomorrow.

The defending 2021 US Open Champion, Jon Rahm finds himself in a similar position at Brookline sitting one-under par through the first round. Like Thomas, he is tied for 14th but has the third-best odds to win the US Open at +1200.

One of the biggest odds movements after Round 1, Matthew Fitzpatrick has seen his US Open odds shorten to +1200 after opening at +2800. Fitzpatrick’s performance should come as no surprise, as he won at The Country Club back when he took the 2013 US Amateur Championship in Brookline. Fitzpatrick currently sits two strokes behind the lead, T7 on the day.

