US Open 2022: Updated Odds and Leaderboard after Round 1

Round 1 of the US Open is complete. Adam Hadwin is at the top of the US Open leaderboard at -4 through 18 holes but Rory Mcilroy (-3), Matt Fitzpatrick (-2), John Rahm (-1), and Justin Thomas (-1) are right behind after the first round. Lets go over the updated US Open 2022 odds and leaderboard following the action in Round 1.
Despite all the headlines swirling around the LIV golfers joining the field at the US Open, it was a rough day for Phil Mickelson and company through the first round. Mickelson finished +8 on the day and will need a stellar round tomorrow for a shot at making the cut. Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson finished -2 to remain in the hunt after Round 1
Scroll down below for the US Open leaderboard, odds, and score heading into Round 2.
US Open 2022 Leaderboard After Round 1
Taking the lead in Round 1, Canadian Adam Hadwin sits on top of the leaderboard after finishing four under par. Despite leading the field, Hadwin still has +2500 odds to win US Open 2022.
Next up, Rory McIlroy sits one stroke behind the lead, finishing the day -3 under par. He sits tied for second with fellow Englishmen Callum Tarren (-3) and David Lingmerth (-3).
While we’re only through 18 holes of golf, there were some memorable moments in US Open Round 1. Matt Fitzpatrick hit an amazing birdie on the 12th hole, nursing his -2 score. He sits 2 strokes behind the lead and is tied for seventh.
Absolutely loved that one!! 😅 pic.twitter.com/i4lewsunks
— Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) June 16, 2022
The US Open favorites are also still in contention, John Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas are tied for 14th with a score of one under par. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler finished even on the day, good for T26.
All eyes were on Phil Mickelson today as he made his return to championship golf in the US. The US Open is the only major needed on his resume to complete a career grand slam. However, he dug himself a big hole in the first round. He finished T144 on the US Open first-round leaderboard at +8 over par.
Check out the chart below for a glimpse of the US Open first-round leaderboard.
|Rank
|Name
|Nationality
|Score
|Round 1
|Total
|1
|Adam Hadwin
|Canada
|-4
|66
|66
|2
|Matthys Daffue
|South Africa
|-3
|67
|67
|2
|Joel Dahmen
|USA
|-3
|67
|67
|2
|David Lingmerth
|Sweden
|-3
|67
|67
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|Northern Ireland
|-3
|67
|67
|2
|Callum Tarren
|England
|-3
|67
|67
|7
|Hayden Buckley
|USA
|-2
|68
|68
|7
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|England
|-2
|68
|68
|7
|Brian Harman
|USA
|-2
|68
|68
|7
|Dustin Johnson
|USA
|-2
|68
|68
|7
|Matthew NeSmith
|USA
|-2
|68
|68
|7
|Justin Rose
|England
|-2
|68
|68
|7
|Aaron Wise
|USA
|-2
|68
|68
|14
|Nick Hardy
|USA
|-1
|69
|69
|14
|Max Homa
|USA
|-1
|69
|69
|14
|Beau Hossler
|USA
|-1
|69
|69
|14
|Jason Kokrak
|USA
|-1
|69
|69
|14
|Collin Morikawa
|USA
|-1
|69
|69
|14
|James Piot
|USA
|-1
|69
|69
|14
|Jon Rahm
|Spain
|-1
|69
|69
|14
|Patrick Rodgers
|USA
|-1
|69
|69
|14
|Adam Scott
|Australia
|-1
|69
|69
|14
|Justin Thomas
|USA
|-1
|69
|69
|14
|Gary Woodland
|USA
|-1
|69
|69
|14
|Will Zalatoris
|USA
|-1
|69
|69
|26
|Samuel Bennett
|USA
|E
|70
|70
|26
|Daniel Berger
|USA
|E
|70
|70
|26
|Richard Bland
|England
|E
|70
|70
|26
|Keegan Bradley
|USA
|E
|70
|70
|26
|Wyndham Clark
|USA
|E
|70
|70
|26
|Viktor Hovland
|Norway
|E
|70
|70
|26
|Marc Leishman
|Australia
|E
|70
|70
|26
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Japan
|E
|70
|70
|26
|Shaun Norris
|South Africa
|E
|70
|70
|26
|Mito Pereira
|Chile
|E
|70
|70
|26
|Patrick Reed
|USA
|E
|70
|70
|26
|Xander Schauffele
|USA
|E
|70
|70
|26
|Scottie Scheffler
|USA
|E
|70
|70
|26
|Adam Schenk
|USA
|E
|70
|70
|26
|Webb Simpson
|USA
|E
|70
|70
|26
|Travis Vick
|USA
|E
|70
|70
|42
|Erik Barnes
|USA
|1
|71
|71
|42
|Wil Besseling
|Netherlands
|1
|71
|71
|42
|Joseph Bramlett
|USA
|1
|71
|71
|42
|Sam Burns
|USA
|1
|71
|71
|42
|Corey Conners
|Canada
|1
|71
|71
|42
|Bryson DeChambeau
|USA
|1
|71
|71
|42
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|Korea Republic
|1
|71
|71
|42
|Brandon Matthews
|USA
|1
|71
|71
|42
|Matt McCarty
|USA
|1
|71
|71
|42
|Joaquin Niemann
|Chile
|1
|71
|71
|42
|Seamus Power
|Republic of Ireland
|1
|71
|71
|42
|Todd Sinnott
|Australia
|1
|71
|71
|42
|Sebastian Soderberg
|Sweden
|1
|71
|71
|42
|Samuel Stevens
|USA
|1
|71
|71
|42
|Cameron Tringale
|USA
|1
|71
|71
|57
|Patrick Cantlay
|USA
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|Belgium
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Tommy Fleetwood
|England
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Austin Greaser
|USA
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Lanto Griffin
|USA
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Tyrrell Hatton
|England
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Bo Hoag
|USA
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Canada
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Sungjae Im
|Korea Republic
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Joohyung Kim
|Korea Republic
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Luke List
|USA
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Shane Lowry
|Republic of Ireland
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Guido Migliozzi
|Italy
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Taylor Montgomery
|USA
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Thomas Pieters
|Belgium
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Andrew Putnam
|USA
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Davis Riley
|USA
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Ben Silverman
|Canada
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Cameron Smith
|Australia
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Jordan Spieth
|USA
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Harold Varner III
|USA
|2
|72
|72
|57
|Cameron Young
|USA
|2
|72
|72
US Open Odds | Odds to Win The 2022 US Open
Americans looking bet on golf online can cash in on the best US Open odds heading into the second round at BetOnline,
After Round 1, US Open favorites like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are still on top of the leaderboard at The Country Club. All four players are still in contention with Scheffler sitting lowest on the board at T26 after finishing even on the day. He enters with +1800 odds after Round 1 after opening at +1500 odds to win the US Open.
McIlroy still leads the field with the best US Open 2022 odds at +450. His odds have shortened after shooting three-under par through 18 holes, good for T3 through the first round.
PGA Championship winner Thomas is also off to a good start, finishing -1 under par through his first 18 holes. Despite his strong start, his odds haven’t changed much and golf fans can still cash in on Thomas at +1100 odds before the start of Round 2 tomorrow.
The defending 2021 US Open Champion, Jon Rahm finds himself in a similar position at Brookline sitting one-under par through the first round. Like Thomas, he is tied for 14th but has the third-best odds to win the US Open at +1200.
One of the biggest odds movements after Round 1, Matthew Fitzpatrick has seen his US Open odds shorten to +1200 after opening at +2800. Fitzpatrick’s performance should come as no surprise, as he won at The Country Club back when he took the 2013 US Amateur Championship in Brookline. Fitzpatrick currently sits two strokes behind the lead, T7 on the day.
Below, we’ll break down the best US Open odds from BetOnline, one of the best golf sportsbooks in the US.
|US Open Golfers
|US Open Odds
|Play
|Rory McIlroy
|+450
|Justin Thomas
|+1100
|Jon Rahm
|+1200
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1800
|Collin Morikawa
|+2000
|Dustin Johnson
|+2000
|Will Zalatoris
|+2000
|Justin Rose
|+2200
|Adam Hadwin
|+2500
|Xander Schauffele
|+2800
|Aaron Wise
|+3000
|Max Homa
|+3000
|Viktor Hovalnd
|+4000
|Sam Burns
|+4500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+5000
|Brian Harman
|+6000
|Daniel Berger
|+6000
|Cameron Smith
|+6600
|Mito Pereira
|+6600
|Jason Kokrak
|+Odds