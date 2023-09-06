Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek won their US Open mixed doubles quarterfinal match on Tuesday setting up an all-American semifinal on Thursday.

The duo will face Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton.

Pegula and Krajicek are into the mixed doubles semifinals! They will play Townsend and Shelton! All USA semi! 🇺🇸 😍💪 pic.twitter.com/3Xyn5XsZEr — LaWanda (@lawanda50) September 6, 2023

3 down, 2 to go in mixed doubles! 🇺🇸💪 Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend earn their third consecutive straight-set win to reach the #USOpen Semifinals! pic.twitter.com/WQ8Yy5sx6I — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 4, 2023

All-American matchups have been a recurring theme of the 2023 US Open.

They are bittersweet.

It means American tennis is thriving, but fans do not know who to cheer for.

We watched Madison Keys defeat Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16, Ben Shelton defeat Tommy Paul in the Round of 16, and later on Tuesday night, we will witness what is expected to be an epic quarterfinal between Shelton and Frances Tiafoe.

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe are making history 🇺🇸 They will face each other for a spot in #USOpen semifinals 🤝 pic.twitter.com/XW2jEFOFjS — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2023

American Women Singles Players Still Alive In Doubles

Jennifer Brady, Jessica Pegula, and Coco Gauff are still alive in women’s doubles.

Watching accomplished singles players play doubles successfully is a treat.

For Brady who is just returning from a two-year injury hiatus, it has eased her back into the game.

Brady and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani defeated Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

É SEMIFINAAAAAAAAAAAAL! 🎾🇧🇷 Luisa Stefani está na semifinal do #USOpen Ao lado de Jennifer Brady 🇺🇸, a dupla vence as adversárias Linette 🇵🇱/Pera🇺🇸: 2 sets a 1 (7/6, 3/6 e 6/3). QUE PARTIDAÇA DA LUISA! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wlKqz2gXj9 — Time Brasil (@timebrasil) September 5, 2023



Pegula and Gauff have their quarterfinal match on Wednesday against 2023 French Open champions Hsieh Su-wei and Wang Xinyu.

Su-Wei Hsieh and Xinyu Wang are the 🆕 Women’s Doubles champions 🏆#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/rge8JiTIB9 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2023

Tennis Betting Guides 2023