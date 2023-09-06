Tennis News and Rumors

US Open 2023: All-American Mixed Doubles Semifinal On Tap For Wednesday

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek won their US Open mixed doubles quarterfinal match on Tuesday setting up an all-American semifinal on Wednesday.

The duo will face Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton.

All-American matchups have been a recurring theme of the 2023 US Open.

They are bittersweet.

It means American tennis is thriving, but fans do not know who to cheer for.

We watched Madison Keys defeat Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16, Ben Shelton defeat Tommy Paul in the Round of 16, and later on Tuesday night, we will witness what is expected to be an epic quarterfinal between Shelton and Frances Tiafoe.

American Women Singles Players Still Alive In Doubles

Jennifer Brady, Jessica Pegula, and Coco Gauff are still alive in women’s doubles.

Watching accomplished singles players play doubles successfully is a treat.

For Brady who is just returning from a two-year injury hiatus, it has eased her back into the game.

Brady and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani defeated Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.


Pegula and Gauff have their quarterfinal match on Wednesday against 2023 French Open champions Hsieh Su-wei and Wang Xinyu.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
