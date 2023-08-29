Tennis News and Rumors

US Open 2023 Odds: Novak Djokovic Has The Best Odds To Win

Gia Nguyen
US Open 2023 Odds: Novak Djokovic Has The Best Odds To Win

Novak Djokovic will open as the odds-on-betting favorite at the 2023 US Open after his Cincinnati Masters win last week.

The Serbian superstar hasn’t won a US Open since 2018, and after two years of missing the Grand Slam tournament, he’ll be eager to win at the Arthur-Ashe stadium.

Djokovic opens with +125 odds to win the US Open and will make his US Open on August 28th against Alexandre Muller.

Scroll down to learn how to bet on Novak Djokovic to win U.S. Open 2023 and why he’ll win his third Grand Slam title this year.

Novak Djokovic Stats | U.S. Open 2023 Stats

Before you bet on Novak Djokovic to win U.S. Open 2023, it might be wise to check out some of his tennis stats. With 23 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic holds the record for most Grand Slam titles ever

For a quick breakdown of all of Novak Djokovic’s stats ahead of US Open 2023, scroll down below.

  • Rank: #2
  • Age: 36
  • Country: Serbia
  • Height: 6’2”
  • Weight 170lbs
  • Coach: Goran Ivanisevic
  • 2023 Season ATP wins: Cincinnati Masters
  • U.S. Open Record: 81-13
  • Hard Court Record: 675-122
  • Grand Slam Record: 354-48 (0.881%)

US Open 2023 Odds

All eyes will be on Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open.

The two met at the 2023 Wimbledon Final with Alcaraz pulling off the upset. More recently, Djokovic got some revenge by defeating Alcaraz to win the Cincinnati Masters.

The 2023 US Open is setting up for the two budding rivals to meet in the finals again.

While Djokovic is the favorite at +125 odds, Alcaraz isn’t far behind him at +190 to win his third Grand Slam. Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Skinner are next on the odds board with +1200 odds but no other players in the men’s single draw has better than +4000 odds to win the US Open.

Check the chart for a full breakdown of the U.S. Open 2023 odds from BetOnline, one of the best tennis betting sites.

ATP Tennis Player 2023 U.S. Open Odds Play
Novak Djokovic +125 BetOnline logo
Carlos Alcaraz +190 BetOnline logo
Daniil Medvedev +1200 BetOnline logo
Jannik Sinner +1200 BetOnline logo
Alexander Zverev +4000 BetOnline logo
Stefanos Tsitsipas +5000 BetOnline logo
Holger Rune +5500 BetOnline logo
Hubert Hurkacz +6600 BetOnline logo
Casper Ruud +7000 BetOnline logo
Frances Tiafoe +8000 BetOnline logo
Taylor Fritz +9000 BetOnline logo
Andrey Rublev +10000 BetOnline logo
Tommy Paul +10000 BetOnline logo
Sebastian Korda +15000 BetOnline logo
Alex de Minaur +20000 BetOnline logo
Matteo Berrettini +25000 BetOnline logo
Christopher Eubanks +30000 BetOnline logo
Felix Auger-Aliassime +35000 BetOnline logo
Grigor Dimitrov +35000 BetOnline logo
Dominic Thiem +35000 BetOnline logo
Karen Khachanov +40000 BetOnline logo
Cameron Norrie +40000 BetOnline logo
Borna Coric +40000 BetOnline logo
Jiri Lehecka +45000 BetOnline logo
Lorenzo Musetti +50000 BetOnline logo
Franisco Cerundolo +50000 BetOnline logo
Alexander Shevchenko +50000 BetOnline logo
Attila Balazs +50000 BetOnline logo
Alex Michelsen +50000 BetOnline logo
Nicolas Jarry +50000 BetOnline logo
Alexander Bublik +50000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Evans +50000 BetOnline logo

Why Novak Djokovic Will Win US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic makes his return to the US Open after missing last year’s Grand Slam tournament due to his unvaccinated status.

He heads back to Arthur Ashe Stadium in hopes of winning his 3rd Grand Slam title this year and his record-breaking 24th major title.

Djokovic is seeded No.2 in the tournament but his path to the final is easier than No.1-seeded Carlos Alcaraz. It won’t be until the fourth round that Djokovic runs into some trouble, seeing Francisco Cerundolo who has struggled all season.

In the quarterfinals, Djokovic could see No.9 Taylor Fritz or No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who’ve not had an easy time against Djokovic. The semi-final would lead the Serbian to potential matchups against No.5 Casper Ruud or No.4 Holger Rune and a grudge match against Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic is fresh off his win in Cincinnati against Alcaraz. While the Spaniard took Wimbledon, the two’s ongoing rivalry is no where close to being over. Djokovic is favored to win the US Open at +125 odds and it would be fitting to take back the tennis throne with a win over Alcaraz in a Grand Slam final..

The Serbian hasn’t won at the US Open since 2018. He will look to end his dry spell at Arthur Ashe this season giving him more motivation to win.

Take Novak Djokovic to win the US Open 2023 at BetOnline by clicking below.

Bet on Novak Djokovic to Win US Open 2023 at BetOnline

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
