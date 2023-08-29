US Open 2023 Odds: Novak Djokovic Has The Best Odds To Win

Novak Djokovic will open as the odds-on-betting favorite at the 2023 US Open after his Cincinnati Masters win last week.

The Serbian superstar hasn’t won a US Open since 2018, and after two years of missing the Grand Slam tournament, he’ll be eager to win at the Arthur-Ashe stadium.

Djokovic opens with +125 odds to win the US Open and will make his US Open on August 28th against Alexandre Muller.

Scroll down to learn how to bet on Novak Djokovic to win U.S. Open 2023 and why he’ll win his third Grand Slam title this year.

Novak Djokovic Stats | U.S. Open 2023 Stats

Before you bet on Novak Djokovic to win U.S. Open 2023, it might be wise to check out some of his tennis stats. With 23 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic holds the record for most Grand Slam titles ever

For a quick breakdown of all of Novak Djokovic’s stats ahead of US Open 2023, scroll down below.

Rank: #2

Age: 36

Country: Serbia

Height: 6’2”

Weight 170lbs

Coach: Goran Ivanisevic

2023 Season ATP wins: Cincinnati Masters

U.S. Open Record: 81-13

Hard Court Record: 675-122

Grand Slam Record: 354-48 (0.881%)

US Open 2023 Odds

All eyes will be on Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open.

The two met at the 2023 Wimbledon Final with Alcaraz pulling off the upset. More recently, Djokovic got some revenge by defeating Alcaraz to win the Cincinnati Masters.

The 2023 US Open is setting up for the two budding rivals to meet in the finals again.

While Djokovic is the favorite at +125 odds, Alcaraz isn’t far behind him at +190 to win his third Grand Slam. Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Skinner are next on the odds board with +1200 odds but no other players in the men’s single draw has better than +4000 odds to win the US Open.

Check the chart for a full breakdown of the U.S. Open 2023 odds from BetOnline, one of the best tennis betting sites.



ATP Tennis Player 2023 U.S. Open Odds Play Novak Djokovic +125 Carlos Alcaraz +190 Daniil Medvedev +1200 Jannik Sinner +1200 Alexander Zverev +4000 Stefanos Tsitsipas +5000 Holger Rune +5500 Hubert Hurkacz +6600 Casper Ruud +7000 Frances Tiafoe +8000 Taylor Fritz +9000 Andrey Rublev +10000 Tommy Paul +10000 Sebastian Korda +15000 Alex de Minaur +20000 Matteo Berrettini +25000 Christopher Eubanks +30000 Felix Auger-Aliassime +35000 Grigor Dimitrov +35000 Dominic Thiem +35000 Karen Khachanov +40000 Cameron Norrie +40000 Borna Coric +40000 Jiri Lehecka +45000 Lorenzo Musetti +50000 Franisco Cerundolo +50000 Alexander Shevchenko +50000 Attila Balazs +50000 Alex Michelsen +50000 Nicolas Jarry +50000 Alexander Bublik +50000 Daniel Evans +50000

Why Novak Djokovic Will Win US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic makes his return to the US Open after missing last year’s Grand Slam tournament due to his unvaccinated status.

He heads back to Arthur Ashe Stadium in hopes of winning his 3rd Grand Slam title this year and his record-breaking 24th major title.

Djokovic is seeded No.2 in the tournament but his path to the final is easier than No.1-seeded Carlos Alcaraz. It won’t be until the fourth round that Djokovic runs into some trouble, seeing Francisco Cerundolo who has struggled all season.

In the quarterfinals, Djokovic could see No.9 Taylor Fritz or No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who’ve not had an easy time against Djokovic. The semi-final would lead the Serbian to potential matchups against No.5 Casper Ruud or No.4 Holger Rune and a grudge match against Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic is fresh off his win in Cincinnati against Alcaraz. While the Spaniard took Wimbledon, the two’s ongoing rivalry is no where close to being over. Djokovic is favored to win the US Open at +125 odds and it would be fitting to take back the tennis throne with a win over Alcaraz in a Grand Slam final..

The Serbian hasn’t won at the US Open since 2018. He will look to end his dry spell at Arthur Ashe this season giving him more motivation to win.

