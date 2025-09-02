US Open 2025 Quarterfinal Preview

The quarterfinals of the 2025 United States Open will take place over the next 48 hours in Flushing Meadows, New York. Here are the eight matchups (four men’s matches and four women’s matches). Four matches will take place Tuesday and four matches will take place Wednesday. All matches will be on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Men

(1) Jannik Sinner–ITA vs. (10) Lorenzo Musetti–ITA

This is the first time that two Italians are playing against each other in a men’s quarterfinal of the United States Open. Sinner is a four-time grand slam champion (2024 and 2025 Australian Open, 2024 United States Open and 2025 Wimbledon). Musetti reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2024 and the French Open in 2025. Sinner has won the two prior meetings–in the second round of Antwerp in 2021 (7-5, 6-2), and the quarterfinals of Monte Carlo in 2023 (6-2, 6-2).

(2) Carlos Alcaraz–ESP vs. (20) Jiri Lehecka–CZE

Alcaraz is a five-time grand slam champion (2022 United States Open, 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon, and 2024 and 2025 French Open). Lehecka reached the 2023 Australian Open quarterfinals. Alcaraz has won two of the three head-to-head matches. Alcaraz won 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of Queen’s in 2023, and 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 in the final of Queen’s in 2025. Lehecka won 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of Doha this year.

(4) Taylor Fritz–USA vs. (7) Novak Djokovic–SRB

Djokovic has a record 24 majors (10 Australian Opens, seven Wimbledons, four United States Opens and three French Opens). Fritz reached the final of the United States Open in 2024. Djokovic is 10-0 all-time against Fritz. Djokovic has won matches at two Australian Opens and one United States Open.

(8) Alex de Minaur–AUS vs. (25) Felix Auger-Aliassime–CAN

de Minaur has made five grand slam quarterfinals and Felix made the 2021 United States Open semifinal. Auger-Aliassime has won two of the three matches. The Canadian won 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of Cincinnati in 2022, and 6-3, 6-4 in the 2022 Davis Cup Final. The only win for de Minaur came in the third round of Rome in 2024. In this three set match, de Minaur came through with a tough 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 win.

Women

(1) Aryna Sabalenka–BLR vs. Marketa Vondrousova–CZE

Sabalenka won the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024, and the United States Open in 2024. Vondrousova won Wimbledon in 2023. Sabalenka has won five of nine meetings head-to-head. This will be their third meeting in 2025. Vondrousova won 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals of Berlin in 2024, and Sabalenka won 7-5, 6-1 in the second round of Cincinnati. Sabalenka won their only prior match at a major–third round of the 2022 Australian Open, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

(2) Iga Swiatek–POL vs. (8) Amanda Anisimova–USA

Swiatek has won six grand slam titles (2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024 French Open, 2022 United States Open and 2025 Wimbledon). Anisimova reached the final of Wimbledon in 2025. Swiatek won the only prior match, 6-0, 6-0 in 2025 Wimbledon final.

(4) Jessica Pegula–USA vs. Barbora Krejcikova–CZE

Pegula reached the 2024 United States Open final. Krejcikova won the 2021 French Open and 2024 Wimbledon. Krejcikova won two of three matches head-to-head. Krejcikova won 6-1, 5-7, 6-0 in the semifinals of Dubai in 2023, and 6-3, 6-3 in the 2024 WTA Finals in Riyadh. Pegula won 7-5, 6-2 in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.

(11) Karolina Muchova–CZE vs. (23) Naomi Osaka–JPN

Muchova reached the final of the French Open in 2023. Osaka won the United States Open in 2018 and 2020, and the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021. Muchova and Osaka have beaten each other twice.