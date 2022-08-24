US Open Outright Odds 2022: Medvedev and Swiatek Favoured for Flushing Meadows

The final tennis major of the year is almost upon us, with the US Open getting underway next week. A supremely talented pool of competitors are set to battle it out on both the women’s and men’s side of the drawn, and we are taking a look at the latest odds for outright winners.

When is the US Open 2022?

🎾Tournament: US Open

US Open 📅 Dates: Monday, August 29th – Sunday September 11th, 2022

Monday, August 29th – Sunday September 11th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🏟️ Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center 🎲 Odds: Daniil Medvedev +208 | Iga Swiatek +310

US Open 2022 Outright Odds – Men’s

Player Outright Odds Bookmaker Daniil Medvedev +208 Carlos Alcaraz +420 Rafael Nadal +450 Nick Kygrios +650 Stefanos Tsitsipas +1250 Jannick Sinner +1400 Felix Auger-Aliassime +2100 Matteo Berrettini +2200 Taylor Fritz +2300

The men’s field is seemingly the most competitive we have seen in years, even more so given the fact this year’s Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is still barred from entering the United States due to his COVID vaccination status.

This means 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal has the chance to move two clear of the Serbian once more in all-time Grand Slam title wins. The Spaniard, now 36, had to withdraw from Wimbledon earlier in the summer after a nasty abdominal tear in his quarter-final with Taylor Fritz, and will be out to clinch a mind-boggling 23rd majors title and a fifth US Open.

At the other end of the spectrum, Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz is heavily fancied to better his current Gran Slam record of quarter-final appearances in the French Open earlier this year, as well as in this competition in 2021. At just 19, Alcaraz has the world at his feet having cracked the ATP top five and clinched four ATP titles in 2022.

Other strong competitors include Nick Kygrios, who reached his first Grand Slam final this year in the eventual defeat to Djokovic at Wimbledon, while the all-English lawn finalist from 2021 Matteo Berrettini will be raring to go after missing the tournament through a COVID infection.

However, Daniil Medvedev, who won this competition last year, is heavily favoured by the bookmakers. The 26-year-old also missed out from competing at Wimbledon this year after Russian players were banned from featuring, but he remains a heavyweight amongst the current roster and will be vying to add a second Grand Slam after storming to a straight sets victory against Djokovic last year.

US Open 2022 Outright Odds – Women’s

Player Outright Odds Bookmaker Iga Swiatek +310 Simona Halep +620 Elena Rybakina +1100 Naomi Osaka +1175 Aryna Sabalenka +1350 Coco Gauff +1350 Emma Raducanu +1475 Caroline Garcia +1500 Ons Jabeur +1800

While Serena Williams will steal the headlines in the early stages of the tournament after announcing this will be her last ever Flushing Meadows and Grand Slam appearance, the women’s title looks as if it will be fiercely contested this year.

Although it would certainly be a fairytale ending for Williams who is just one singles title away from equalling the record of Margaret Court, the 41-year-old has been surpassed by a wave of new generational talent.

The most notable of which is US Open defending champion Emma Raducanu, who at just 19, has a long and fruitful career ahead of her. However, continued success after her triumph in the States last year has not quite panned out as she crashed out of Wimbledon, the Australian and the French Open in the second round.

Elsewhere, American native Coco Gauff will relish being back at Flushing Meadows, and will be hoping to better her third round record from 2019. The 18-year-old, much like Raducanu, has raced to the top in her teens and will only improve with age and Grand Slam experience.

Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur has been pushed right out to +1800 on the money line, but the Turkish hard-hitter is a real entertainer on the court and we think she is massively underestimated in the markets.

Elsewhere, her opponent and eventual winner at Wimbledon Elena Rybakina will be right in the mix having claimed her first Grand Slam win at 23. Operating primarily from the baseline, her monstrous serve, imposing frame and powerful ground-strokes make her a formidable hard court competitor.

However, it is world number one Iga Swiatek who tops the markets at this moment in time. The Pole found herself in imperious form at the start of 2022, clinching the French Open and reaching the last four of the Australian as she went 37 matches undefeated. The 21-year-old crashed out in the third round of Wimbledon and has struggled to get a foothold in subsequent tournaments, but she certainly can not be counted out.