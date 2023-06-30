NFL News and Rumors

US Sports Betting 2023: 4 Additional NFL Players Suffer Suspensions After Not Following 6 Simple Rules

Jeff Hawkins
Four more NFL players were penalized Thursday for not following the league’s regulations surrounding the booming US sports betting industry.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. And defensive end Rashod Berry and former Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season.

All because they did not follow the league’s regulations.

NFL Players Finding Trouble For Not Following Betting Rules

A projected starter in the Colts’ defensive backfield, Rodgers was immediately released, along with Berry, a backup defensive end. Taylor, a free agent, is prohibited from seeking reinstatement until after the upcoming campaign. The three were suspected of betting on NFL games last season. Petit supposably bet on non-NFL games while on team property.

Among other recent NFL actions, four Detroit Lions, Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus, Stanley Berryhill and C.J. Moore, were suspended for gambling at the team’s facility in April. Williams, a 2022 No. 12 overall draft pick, received a six-game suspension, while Moore, Quintez and Berryhill were released.

The trouble stems from the players not understanding the NFL’s wagering policy, which is based on six core principles:

  • No betting on NFL games.
  • Associates or acquaintances also cannot place bets for players.
  • Players are not allowed to enter sportsbook facilities during the NFL season.
  • No betting on while on team properties, including team hotels while on the road.
  • Players cannot share “inside information.”
  • Playing daily fantasy football is disallowed by players.

Nicholas Petit-Frere: ‘I Did Not Knowingly Break The Rules’

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen, a 10-year veteran, sounded concerned about other peers getting not fully understanding the NFL’s rules. During the offseason, the Panthers, along with other teams, hosted league officials to discuss gambling regulations.

“They are cracking down on it,” Thielen said following the Panthers’ mandatory minicamp on June 13. “I think it’s something that has become a lot more accessible, right? Pull out your phone now and in most states you can gamble.

“On one hand, you’re allowed to gamble, but on the other hand, you’re not allowed to gamble inside the facility. So, there’s a weird kind of thing sometimes you don’t know. Am I allowed? Am I not allowed?

“It just needs to be talked about. (League officials) are trying to protect the integrity of the game.”

Like Williams, Petit-Frere remains eligible for preseason activities and exhibition games.

“I did not knowingly break the rules,” he said via press release. “Even after attending a league presentation, I was unaware about the specifics around placing bets from a team facility.”

NFL Betting Guides 2023  

Colts Lions NFL News and Rumors Titans
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
