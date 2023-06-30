Four more NFL players were penalized Thursday for not following the league’s regulations surrounding the booming US sports betting industry.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. And defensive end Rashod Berry and former Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season.

All because they did not follow the league’s regulations.

NFL officials doing team-by-team visits to reinforce sports betting rules. I can see how players could get confused… let’s say you’re home blasting NBA props all week (totally fine). Then Saturday you’re in a hotel getting ready to play at Green Bay (not OK!). pic.twitter.com/vXMKX7MTRd — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) June 22, 2023

NFL Players Finding Trouble For Not Following Betting Rules

A projected starter in the Colts’ defensive backfield, Rodgers was immediately released, along with Berry, a backup defensive end. Taylor, a free agent, is prohibited from seeking reinstatement until after the upcoming campaign. The three were suspected of betting on NFL games last season. Petit supposably bet on non-NFL games while on team property.

Among other recent NFL actions, four Detroit Lions, Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus, Stanley Berryhill and C.J. Moore, were suspended for gambling at the team’s facility in April. Williams, a 2022 No. 12 overall draft pick, received a six-game suspension, while Moore, Quintez and Berryhill were released.

The trouble stems from the players not understanding the NFL’s wagering policy, which is based on six core principles:

No betting on NFL games.

Associates or acquaintances also cannot place bets for players.

Players are not allowed to enter sportsbook facilities during the NFL season.

No betting on while on team properties, including team hotels while on the road.

Players cannot share “inside information.”

Playing daily fantasy football is disallowed by players.

Nicholas Petit-Frere has reportedly said he did not bet on any NFL games but was betting on other sports while at the Titans facility. 👀 https://t.co/QbByR3dDm8 pic.twitter.com/txmjTiRa7o — theScore (@theScore) June 29, 2023

Nicholas Petit-Frere: ‘I Did Not Knowingly Break The Rules’

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen, a 10-year veteran, sounded concerned about other peers getting not fully understanding the NFL’s rules. During the offseason, the Panthers, along with other teams, hosted league officials to discuss gambling regulations.

“They are cracking down on it,” Thielen said following the Panthers’ mandatory minicamp on June 13. “I think it’s something that has become a lot more accessible, right? Pull out your phone now and in most states you can gamble.

“On one hand, you’re allowed to gamble, but on the other hand, you’re not allowed to gamble inside the facility. So, there’s a weird kind of thing sometimes you don’t know. Am I allowed? Am I not allowed?

“It just needs to be talked about. (League officials) are trying to protect the integrity of the game.”

Like Williams, Petit-Frere remains eligible for preseason activities and exhibition games.

“I did not knowingly break the rules,” he said via press release. “Even after attending a league presentation, I was unaware about the specifics around placing bets from a team facility.”

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Free NFL Picks Against The Spread – Check Expert NFL Picks Against the Spread.