Aiming to cash in on the emerging US sports betting market, an Australian rugby league is rolling the dice by planning a showcase event in Las Vegas.

Four National Rugby League (NRL) clubs are waiting for a seat at the table as officials are gambling the American audience – and bettors – will be curiously attracted to the season-opening doubleheader at Allegiant Stadium, the site of Super Bowl 58.

Australian Rugby League Commission (ARL) chairman Peter V’landys and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo will travel to the US in May to attempt to strike a deal.

It went down to a battle between the @SSFCRABBITOHS and @dolphinsnrl – but Jack Wighton has reportedly decided to join South Sydney in 2024. While the @NRL also has dreams of spreading its wings – again looking at taking the game to Las Vegas | @veggleton #NRL pic.twitter.com/LMcLTGrcHn — 10 News First Sydney (@10NewsFirstSyd) April 25, 2023

Blake Solly: ‘Americans Have An Appetite For Contact Sport’

Founded in 1998, the NRL supports clubs from New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, the Australian Capital Territory and New Zealand. Three teams – Manly, Melbourne and South Sydney – have confirmed their interest in making the overseas excursion.

The NRL reportedly seeks to carve out a niche in the multi-billion-dollar US sports betting industry.

“If the game is serious about a long-term strategy to raise the profile of rugby league in the US market, we’re keen to be involved,” South Sydney CEO Blake Solly told The Sydney Morning Herald. “There’s a huge market there.

“Americans have an appetite for contact sport and they’d love rugby.”

The NRL is reportedly offering American online gambling organizations a chance to present live games without paying product fees. Generally, the NRL collects a product fee as part of the organization’s gross profit.

The NRL already creates approximately $50 million in revenues from Australian-based betting operators.

This would be HUGE 🔥🔥https://t.co/10lp1Frljo — Fox League (@FOXNRL) April 24, 2023

Matt Tripp: ‘It Would Make Perfect Sense’ To Go To Las Vegas

Melbourne Storm co-owner Matt Tripp launched the Betr sportsbook after stints leading BetEasy, CrownBet and Sportsbet.

“It would make perfect sense to showcase the best game in the world where they are really engaging in online sports betting,” Tripp said. “If it’s to go to the US to play some games to help create awareness, I think wagering dollars should flow off the back of it. It would take a while to build up, but the NRL could end up making a figure that would be in the tens of millions of dollars.”

Based in New York, Manly owner Scott Penn has been vocal about the opportunity to play before an American audience.

“We’d be very keen, we’ve always said we’d be keen to take a home game to the US,” Penn said. “It’s such a phenomenal market, and we definitely want to be at the front of the queue for this opportunity.”