Rugby

US Sports Betting 2023: Australian Rugby League Seeks Showcase Event in Las Vegas 

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
rugby coming to las vegas (1)

Aiming to cash in on the emerging US sports betting market, an Australian rugby league is rolling the dice by planning a showcase event in Las Vegas. 

Four National Rugby League (NRL) clubs are waiting for a seat at the table as officials are gambling the American audience – and bettors – will be curiously attracted to the season-opening doubleheader at Allegiant Stadium, the site of Super Bowl 58. 

Australian Rugby League Commission (ARL) chairman Peter V’landys and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo will travel to the US in May to attempt to strike a deal.

Blake Solly: ‘Americans Have An Appetite For Contact Sport’ 

Founded in 1998, the NRL supports clubs from New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, the Australian Capital Territory and New Zealand. Three teams – Manly, Melbourne and South Sydney – have confirmed their interest in making the overseas excursion. 

The NRL reportedly seeks to carve out a niche in the multi-billion-dollar US sports betting industry. 

“If the game is serious about a long-term strategy to raise the profile of rugby league in the US market, we’re keen to be involved,” South Sydney CEO Blake Solly told The Sydney Morning Herald. “There’s a huge market there.

“Americans have an appetite for contact sport and they’d love rugby.” 

The NRL is reportedly offering American online gambling organizations a chance to present live games without paying product fees. Generally, the NRL collects a product fee as part of the organization’s gross profit.

The NRL already creates approximately $50 million in revenues from Australian-based betting operators. 

Matt Tripp: ‘It Would Make Perfect Sense’ To Go To Las Vegas

Melbourne Storm co-owner Matt Tripp launched the Betr sportsbook after stints leading BetEasy, CrownBet and Sportsbet.

“It would make perfect sense to showcase the best game in the world where they are really engaging in online sports betting,” Tripp said. “If it’s to go to the US to play some games to help create awareness, I think wagering dollars should flow off the back of it. It would take a while to build up, but the NRL could end up making a figure that would be in the tens of millions of dollars.” 

Based in New York, Manly owner Scott Penn has been vocal about the opportunity to play before an American audience. 

 “We’d be very keen, we’ve always said we’d be keen to take a home game to the US,” Penn said. “It’s such a phenomenal market, and we definitely want to be at the front of the queue for this opportunity.” 

Topics  
Rugby
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins
Arrow to top