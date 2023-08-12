As the sports gambling scandal deepens for the Iowa and Iowa State football teams, eight additional players were charged by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation during its ongoing probe.

Among the 15 combined players named in criminal complaints from the two programs, former Hawkeyes wide receiver Arland Bruce IV on Friday was charged with records tampering, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Bruce, who transferred to Oklahoma State last December, was accused of betting on his team and could face athletic ineligibility, according to NCAA regulations. The tampering charge also carries a maximum prison term of two years and a fine of $8,540.

The irony of Bruce’s situation is his lone rushing touchdown last season helped him lose a bet against Big Ten foe Northwestern.

Former WR Arland Bruce IV Accused Of Betting On 19 Iowa Games

During his two seasons with the Hawkeyes, Bruce caught 44 passes for 396 yards and two TDs.

Utilizing a DraftKings account under the moniker “Vincent Bruce,” the former four-star recruit apparently placed 132 online sports bets equal to $4,342. Nineteen of those wagers were on Iowa games during the 2021 and ‘22 seasons.

Bruce appeared in 11 games he allegedly bet on. An Iowa spokesperson confirmed to Newsweek “the University of Iowa continues to fully cooperate with the investigation.”

A starter for much of the 2022 season, Bruce is accused of betting on the offensively challenged Hawkeyes against South Dakota State, Rutgers, Michigan, Northwestern, Nebraska, and Kentucky.

Bruce Scores Late, Bet-Busting TD Against Northwestern

As a team, the Hawkeyes struggled to produce consistent offense the past two seasons. In ‘22, they ranked 123rd in scoring, averaging just 17.4 points per game and 130th in total offense, generating 255.4 yards per game. In all, 131 teams compete in the FBS.

Against visiting Northwestern on Oct. 29, 2022, Bruce allegedly bet the “under” on total points scored between the two teams. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the under bet was 37.5.

With five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes held a 26-7 lead. Bruce took a handoff, broke at least two tackles, stayed inbounds and scored on a 23-yard run, pushing the score three points over the line. The Hawkeyes eventually earned a 33-13 victory.

During the game, Bruce caught two passes for 19 yards, rushed for 27 yards on three carries and compiled 40-punt return yards.

