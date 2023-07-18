When the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018, two companies dominated the US sports betting footprint, FanDuel and DraftKings.

The behemoths have combined to secure about 75 percent of the market share in the majority of states who have made it a legal enterprise.

Of the two, FanDuel quickly developed into the New York Yankees of the 1920s. The Boston-based company has compiled 47 percent of the market share, outdistancing its nearest competitor, DraftKings, which built up a respectable 27 percent share, according to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming. Still, the New York-based sportsbook has lagged behind the leader.

Until recently.

Proving to be road warriors, DraftKings has stormed Massachusetts since the state’s online launch last March and recently has been outdueling FanDuel in New York, the largest sports betting market in the US.

In June, DraftKings collected $488 million, topping FanDuel’s $412 million in total revenue for the state.

With the industry in its infancy, the companies’ rivalry apparently is just beginning.

Kentucky’s Sports Betting Opening For Retail Business Sept. 7

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) has given the green light for retail sports betting enterprises to go live. The commission approved wagers at in-person venues on Sept. 7 and mobile bets on Sept. 28. The KHRC approved the moves by a vote of 25-12.

The NFL’s 2023 campaign kicks off with the Detroit Lions visiting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 7.

Kentucky’s lawmakers legalized sports betting in March and Gov. Andy Beshear wasted little time in signing the bill into law. The KHRC retains oversight authority.

The new industry is expected to produce approximately $23 million in annual tax revenue and licensing fees.

“Bringing sports wagering to the state not only gives Kentuckians a much-anticipated new form of entertainment,” Beshear said via press release. “But (it) also brings money to the state to support pensions, freeing up money that can be used to build a better Kentucky through the funding of education, economic development, disaster recovery and other necessary projects, like providing cleaner water, building roads and high-speed internet.”

After years of pushing to get sports betting passed in Kentucky, I signed legislation on March 31 to legalize it in the commonwealth. Today, only a few months later, I announced that Kentuckians can place a bet in just under 60 days. We got it done, Kentucky! pic.twitter.com/IuYC2ozrZj — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 10, 2023

