Legal

US Sports Betting 2023: DraftKings Gains On Industry Leader FanDuel; Kentucky Preps For Retail Launch

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
nc sports betting bill passes house (1)

When the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018, two companies dominated the US sports betting footprint, FanDuel and DraftKings.

The behemoths have combined to secure about 75 percent of the market share in the majority of states who have made it a legal enterprise.

Of the two, FanDuel quickly developed into the New York Yankees of the 1920s. The Boston-based company has compiled 47 percent of the market share, outdistancing its nearest competitor, DraftKings, which built up a respectable 27 percent share, according to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming. Still, the New York-based sportsbook has lagged behind the leader.

Until recently.

Proving to be road warriors, DraftKings has stormed Massachusetts since the state’s online launch last March and recently has been outdueling FanDuel in New York, the largest sports betting market in the US.

In June, DraftKings collected $488 million, topping FanDuel’s $412 million in total revenue for the state.

With the industry in its infancy, the companies’ rivalry apparently is just beginning.

Kentucky’s Sports Betting Opening For Retail Business Sept. 7

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) has given the green light for retail sports betting enterprises to go live. The commission approved wagers at in-person venues on Sept. 7 and mobile bets on Sept. 28. The KHRC approved the moves by a vote of 25-12.

The NFL’s 2023 campaign kicks off with the Detroit Lions visiting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 7.

Kentucky’s lawmakers legalized sports betting in March and Gov. Andy Beshear wasted little time in signing the bill into law. The KHRC retains oversight authority.

The new industry is expected to produce approximately $23 million in annual tax revenue and licensing fees.

“Bringing sports wagering to the state not only gives Kentuckians a much-anticipated new form of entertainment,” Beshear said via press release. “But (it) also brings money to the state to support pensions, freeing up money that can be used to build a better Kentucky through the funding of education, economic development, disaster recovery and other necessary projects, like providing cleaner water, building roads and high-speed internet.”

NFL Betting Guides 2023  

Topics  
Legal
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To Legal

Legal
NFL Week 1 Betting Odds

US Sports Betting 2023: DraftKings’ Stocks Surge After Dropping PointsBet Acquisition Bid, Earns BofA ‘Buy’ Rating

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 13 2023
Legal
wynnbet sports betting art (1)
US Sports Betting 2023: WynnBET Launches in West Virginia; New Jersey Lawmaker Goes After Advertisements
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 24 2023
Legal
how to manage your sports betting bankroll for March Madness
Nebraska Sports Betting: First Bets Executed By Sportsbooks As New Industry Goes Live
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 23 2023
Legal
Syndication: Cincinnati
US Sports Betting 2023: FanDuel, DraftKings Putting On Show In Industry’s Wild West Landscape – For Now
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 21 2023
Legal
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Vermont Sports Betting: Gov. Phil Scott Signs HB 127 Into Law, Legalizing State’s New Industry
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 16 2023
Legal
Syndication: The Record
North Carolina Sports Betting: Gov. Roy Cooper Signs HB 347 Into Law, Enhancing Wagering Opportunities in Tar Heel State
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 16 2023
Legal
nc sports betting bill passes house (1)
North Carolina Sports Betting: House Vote Clears Senate Alterations, Sends HB 347 To Gov. Roy Cooper’s Desk
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top