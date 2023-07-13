DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), a Boston-based online sports betting company, recently stepped up potentially block Fanatics’ acquisition of PointsBet’s US assets.

When its $195 million offer was trumped, DraftKings stepped aside.

Wall Street seemed to like the move.

DraftKings’ Stock Keeps Soaring

DraftKings shares were trading more substantially Wednesday, benefitting from noted Bank of America Securities Analyst Shaun Kelley researched the company and noted its product enhancements and revenue momentum should continue to allow it to gain greater market share. Providing a stamp of approval, Kelley improved the bank’s rating from “Neutral” to “Buy” and raised the price target to $35, according to CNBC.

Mike Hickey, a Benchmark senior analyst, also tagged DraftKings with a “Buy” rating, increasing its price to $32, up from $26. Deutsche Bank and Oppenheimer each raised their price targets to $24 and $36, respectively.

The two analysts’ listing is newsworthy. Kelley had only upgraded DraftKings’ stock thus far this year, according to Benzinga.

Year-to-date, DraftKings’ shares are up more than 150 percent. Kelley expects the trend to continue.

A month ago, Fanatics made a $150 million offer to acquire PointsBet’s U.S. operations. Now, DraftKings has swooped in with a last-minute offer for $195 million — a move seemingly made to block Fanatics. pic.twitter.com/bvlUI8HCpC — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 16, 2023

DraftKings’ Acquisition Withdraw Sparks Investor Interest

As one of the two biggest sports betting companies in the US, DraftKings and FanDuel control approximately 60-85 percent of the market, various reports cited.

In June, it looked like DraftKings sought immediate growth by outbidding Fanatics’ $150 million offer by $45 million in cash. A few weeks later, however, DraftKings dropped the bid, allowing Fanatics to secure the US assets for its $225 million.

Was it a shrewd blocking tactic by DraftKings, which dropped out soon after Fanatics announced its increased offer?

Either way, Fanatics’ sports betting business is expected to go live in 15 markets by the start of the NFL season after PointsBet’s board approved the sale June 28.

DraftKings may have bluffed a future competitor to pay $75 million more to enter the US market, but it also sparked investors’ interest.

And its shares continue to climb.

