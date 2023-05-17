Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin is known to pose for pictures with celebrities, such as Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. Like the NBA MVP Embiid, Rubin is taking his game to the next level.

In a June 2022 move to avoid future conflicts of interest, Rubin sold his minority stakes in the 76ers and New Jersey Devils’ franchises. It helped Fanatics negotiate a $150 million agreement to acquire PointsBet’s US sports betting assets.

Based in Australia, PointsBet is a sports and betting platform with a database of 95 million existing customers. It reportedly handled $819.2 million in sports wagers for the three-month period ending March 31.

Fanatics is attempting to elbow into a field dominated by BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel.

Fanatics is a sports apparel and collectibles company backed by entertainer Jay-Z. The deal helped the Jacksonville, Florida-based enterprise land an established footprint in the lucrative new revenue stream.

Of the 60 licensed online sports wagering operators, PointsBet ranks as the seventh largest, with a presence in 14 states.

Valued at $31 billion, Fanatics is positioning itself for an IPO. Rubin recently hired Deborah Crawford as its first head of investor relations. Crawford is a former Meta executive.

PointsBet, which plans to return capital to its shareholders, retains its Australian and Canadian business operations, including iGaming and sports betting platforms. According to a press release, shareholders will vote on the Fanatics deal in June.

Fanatics to buy PointsBet's U.S. assets for about $150 million, sources say https://t.co/pcBU8krbQ6 — CNBC (@CNBC) May 15, 2023

Betr Acquiring Chameleon Assets From FansUnite

Betr, a microbetting sports betting company based in Miami, is in the process of acquiring the Chameleon assets from FansUnite Entertainment (OTC: FUNFF).

A gaming company, Chameleon specializes in sports betting infrastructure, casino management and player account management. Betr valued the platform deal at $7.5 million.

Microbetting is a niche that focuses on unique wagers like will the next football play be a run or pass or a ball/strike call in baseball.

“We are thrilled to acquire the Chameleon platform from FansUnite and to also welcome the engineering team that has been working on this platform for several years to the Betr family,” Betr founder and CEO Joey Levy said. “This is a transformational transaction for Betr that enables Betr Gaming to fully control our ability to execute against our core strategy, while also capturing a material amount of gross margin for our business model.”

Betr, which was co-founded by fighter and social media personality Jake Paul, continues its push to gain a greater market share of direct-to-consumer operations.

“Betr aims to solve a problem with traditional sportsbooks — a complicated and confusing user experience with numbers and odds that are uninterpretable to the mass market casual sports fan,” according to a release.

Thrilled to share that @betr has acquired the Chameleon platform from FansUnite and that we are also welcoming the engineering team that has been working on this platform for several years to the Betr family. 1/8https://t.co/xouY9NPfYT — Joey Levy (@joeyslevy) May 9, 2023

NBA Betting Guides 2023

NBA Betting Guide 2023 – Discover Best NBA Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.

NBA Live Betting Guide 2023 – Compare Best NBA In Play Betting Sites.

NBA Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Basketball Totals Bets.

NBA Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Basketball Moneyline Bets.