US Sports Betting 2023: FanDuel, DraftKings Putting On Show In Industry’s Wild West Landscape – For Now

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
In 2023, FanDuel is the new Standard Oil of the 1880s.

DraftKings is the Apple of the 1980s.

They are kings of the US sports betting industry. They are disrupting and adjusting market influence. But are they getting too big, too fast in the insanely rising US sports betting industry?

During 4Q22, FanDuel claimed to possess 50 percent of the market share.

Welcome to the economy’s new Wild West.

Will FanDuel, DraftKings Grow Too Big, Too Fast?

There are about eight top sports betting operators in the US, anchored by BetMGM, Ceasars and now Fanatics, which entered the space with its pending $150 million acquisition of PointsBet’s US assets.

If you don’t blink, 29 states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting, including newcomers North Carolina and Vermont.

With tens of millions of additional tax revenue waiting to be secured, it’s only a matter of time until all 50 states will have some form of legalized sports betting on the books.

By then, FanDuel could evolve into the Facebook of the early 2010s. Millions will like it – at one time or another.

As industry leaders, both FanDuel and DraftKings positioned themselves precisely for the US Supreme Court overturning the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act on May 14, 2018. With one legislative action, national sports betting prohibition instantly dissolved.

By becoming popular daily sports fantasy platforms, FanDuel and DraftKings mined an industry path by transforming their existing customer database to potential mobile bettors. At the time, some industry analysts failed to foresee the transformation would be so smooth – and vast.

They were short-sighted. And out of focus.

How big will the two companies grow within the invisible hand philosophy?

Feds Will Come After FanDuel, DraftKings Eventually

The US government utilized the Sherman Antitrust Act against Standard Oil in 1906, eventually winning a series of lawsuits to break up the monopoly five years later.

Is that the same fate of FanDuel and DraftKings?

Possibly, if they continue to dominate the US sports betting market the way they do. According to various reports, the two associations control between 60-85 percent of the space. That leaves about a dozen small companies grappling for a small piece of the expanding pie.

If (when?) the federal government targets the market leaders and accuses them of creating a monopoly, the feds likely will cite unfavorable pricing scenarios for customers as a starting point for their investigation.

The feds then could point to industry growth faltering because the bottom-feeders’ focus will become profit-driven over industry innovation.

Natural business evolution calls for FanDuel and DraftKings to rise dramatically and establish a market standard, only to be used as an example and be cut down during the eventual taming of the new economical Wild West.

Would Adam Smith approve?

NFL Betting Guides 2023  

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
