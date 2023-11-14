For the first time in NFL history, fans experienced six game-winning field goals as time expired last Sunday.

One was worth a little more.

After Houston Texans field goal kicker Matt Ammendola connected on a 38-yarder with no time remaining Sunday, a Florida bettor claimed a $5.5 million parlay from a recently relaunched Hard Rock sportsbook. It proved to be one of the most significant parlay payouts reported in the US sports betting industry, according to ESPN.com.

“Who else cooked us?” Hard Rock Bet posted on its X, formerly Twitter, account.

QB C.J. Stroud Puts Texans In Position For Parlay Payout

The Florida bettor put down a half-million dollars on a four-leg NFL parlay with the Hard Rock Bet.

Here are the four legs:

The Texans beat the host Cincinnati Bengals.

The game’s combined score would be over 44.5 points.

Texans running back Devin Singletary scored a touchdown.

Singletary rushes for more than 51.5 yards.

All of them hit. The underdog Texans won on the road, 30-27, and Singletary collected 150 yards and a TD.

The bettor was boosted by Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who put in position by completing 3 of 4 passes on the final drive.

“With such a large and diverse population, nothing is ‘low profile,'” Hard Rock Digital Senior Director of Communications Jon Chapper wrote to ESPN in an email. “We see great interest in wagers across our deep betting markets. That said, we’re always performing due diligence, especially on large wagers.”

Welcome back to the game, Hard Rock.

Hard Rock Sportsbook Making Comeback

Following a legal hiatus, Hard Rock Bet mobile sportsbook relaunched Nov. 7.

The fledgling sportsbook advanced its business plan based on the 2021 gaming compact the Seminole Tribe of Florida negotiated with Florida state leaders. Legal sports betting is included in the agreement and mobile wagering is also expected to be included in the deal.

Visitors to the three Florida-based Seminole casinos can place wagers on sporting events beginning Dec. 7.

The Hard Rock app was initially released in November 2021, but was shuttered about a month later after an Appeals Court ruled against the business model.

