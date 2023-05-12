Betr is betting on the image and modern marketing tactics of Jake Paul.

A fighter and social media sensation. An entrepreneur and owner Betr, Paul’s bigger-than-life persona is helping drive the company’s growth.

Paul’s competitive advantage is seeded in his “understanding of the media landscape and the social landscape,” Paul said, as reported by The Boston Globe.

The Miami-based sports betting company became the seventh legalized sports betting app in Massachusetts on Monday.

Paul has big plans.

“When you see the amount of money that DraftKings, FanDuel, and all these companies are spending, it’s on marketing and advertising, just throwing billions of dollars at the wall to see what sticks in inauthentic brand campaigns,” Paul said. “ … Advertising like insurance companies but less funny.

“And that’s just not the way to go about things in today’s landscape.”

Betr, which was only available in Ohio, is the lone sports betting provider to cap the level of money a customer aged 21 to 25 can deposit monthly to $2,500.

Aided by a 6-1 professional boxing record, including four knockouts, Paul’s social media horde includes 22.9 million Instagram followers and 20.3 million YouTube subscribers. Paul reportedly does not intend to be the “face” of the company for long, but his presence is undeniable.

“It’s about creating a connection with your audience and your fan base and telling the stories in-house,” Paul told The Globe. “Building that brand affinity and loyalty to our customer is quite literally priceless.”

Earlier today, Andrew Bimson, President + COO – North America, spoke at @SBCGAMINGNEWS on a panel titled, ‘A Macro look at micro-betting.’ which explored the challenges and opportunities of live betting.#sbcsummitnorthamerica #SportradarAtSBC pic.twitter.com/Ox8M04R8jm — Sportradar (@Sportradar) May 10, 2023

Carsten Koerl: ‘We Are Delivering Strong Results’

Sportradar, a Switzerland-based sports betting service provider, reported a 24 percent sales growth for 1Q23.

On a video call with Sportico on Wednesday, Carsten Koerl, the founder and CEO, spoke of the company’s positive trends.

“We are delivering strong results, (and) we are delivering higher organic growth,” Koerl said.

Specializing in data and analytics, Sportradar reported sales at $226.2 million during the period ending March 31, nearly a quarter percent increase in betting offerings.

Sportradar’s expanding international sports betting revenue stream accounted for nearly half of the overall sales. The emerging US sports betting market generated $43.3 million, an increase of 55 percent.

“We are showing a strong cash conversion,” Koerl said. “The US is getting into a range now where it is really significant for us.”

