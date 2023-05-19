With his signature, Gov. Wes Moore helped reshape Maryland’s sports betting landscape.

Moore signed Senate Bill 621 into law, which approved the installation of independent evaluators to regulate the industry and oversee the handicappers.

The officials will be supplied by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC).

The law goes into effect July 1, along with SB 620 and HB 802, two other laws aimed to strengthen sports betting guidelines.

Sponsored by state Sens. Craig J. Zucker and Shelly Hettleman, SB 621 requires the MLGCC and the state’s sports wagering operators to be more transparent and creates accountability clauses for analysts and influencers.

For example, if a handicapper advertises an 85-percent pick rate, then the organization will work to verify the claim.

Maryland, which handled $385.8 million in total March betting, hosts nearly a dozen mobile sportsbooks, including major players like FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars and BetMGM.

In other Maryland sports betting news, SuperBook Sports entered the market after receiving its MLGCC license last April. Las Vegas-based SuperBook has a footprint in eight states.

SB 475, a Tennessee bill that implements a tax on mobile sports betting operators’ handle and removes the state’s official league data mandate, was signed into law yesterday. The legislation takes effect on July 1. https://t.co/q6153xtzwq — Bennett Conlin (@BennettConlin) May 18, 2023

Tennessee Alters Sports Betting Tax Structure

Tennessee legislators approved restructuring the state’s sports betting tax system.

Signed by Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday, SB 475 transforms a 20 percent tax on adjusted gross revenue to a 1.85 percent tax on each handle by a licensed operator.

This makes Tennessee lawmakers trailblazers. After initially legalizing sports betting in 2020, the state becomes the first to tax the operators’ total handle rather than their gross revenues.

The legislation also axed the state’s mandatory 10 percent hold rule and the enforcement of operators only using league data for in-play bets.

Tennessee’s combined sportsbooks handled $318.4 million in April, according to the Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Council.

In other Volunteer State sports betting news, Fanatics Sportsbook, which earned a license in March, has yet to announce a launch date. Fanatics recently finalized negotiations for a $150 million acquisition of PointsBet’s US operations.

Tennessee lawmakers are also considering HB 1362, which would tax the handle of online wagers at 1.85 percent. Sponsored by Rep. Andrew Farmer, the legislation remains stalled.

NBA Betting Guides 2023

NBA Betting Guide 2023 – Discover Best NBA Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.

NBA Live Betting Guide 2023 – Compare Best NBA In Play Betting Sites.

NBA Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Basketball Totals Bets.

NBA Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Basketball Moneyline Bets.