Time is running out on Minnesota’s effort to legalize sports betting during its current legislative session.

The movement appears to be against the ropes – again. A floor vote is not likely.

“I think we are probably out of time,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman said, as reported by the Pioneer Press. “In the House, it has two or three more committees. We are not going to be able to take people away from the floor to have that move through the committees that it would need to.”

The Minnesota Legislature remains scheduled to adjourn by midnight Monday and most lawmakers plan to stay focused on finalizing a $72 billion two-year budget.

Minnesota supporters have pushed for legalized sports betting since 2018. The wait continues.

Among the chief disputes is deciding if the state’s 11 Native American tribes should solely operate the sportsbooks. Or if horse tracks and sports franchises should be able to cut out pieces of the sports wagering pie.

An attempted compromise by Sen. Matt Klein apparently was not enough to move the needle in time.

Wisconsin Teen Charged With Hacking ‘Scheme’

An 18-year-old resident of Wisconsin has been arrested for hacking into a legal sports betting site in 2022. Joseph Garrison and others were charged Thursday by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Garrison faces a six-count indictment for organizing a “scheme” to hack user accounts of a targeted legal sportsbook and sell customer information.

An estimated 60,000 accounts were hacked in November 2022, according to a press release.

Law enforcement officials declined to identify which sportsbook was hacked. But sports wagering giant DraftKings reportedly suffered similar issues last year.

The press release detailed Garrison’s alleged crime: “During a credential stuffing attack, a cyber threat actor collects stolen credentials, or username and password pairs, obtained from other large-scale data breaches of other companies, which can be purchased on the dark web.

“The threat actor then systematically attempts to use those stolen credentials to obtain unauthorized access to accounts held by the same user with other companies and providers in order to compromise accounts where the user has maintained the same password.”

During an authorized search of Garrison’s home last February, law enforcement uncovered software “typically used” in credential-stuffing attacks. Also, nearly 40 million usernames and passwords were discovered, according to the release.

Garrison was charged with aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit computer intrusions, unauthorized access to a protected computer, unauthorized access to a protected computer to further intended fraud, wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy.

Garrison on Thursday surrendered to authorities in New York.

