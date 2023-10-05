New York and Michigan fantasy sports enthusiasts suffered significant setbacks.

In New York, gaming regulators on Monday enacted new regulations, which banned player prop over/under fantasy action.

In Michigan, the Great Lakes State quickly followed suit.

Two fantasy sports companies, PrizePicks and Underdog Fantasy, could potentially end up as big industry losers. The new regulations limit the player-versus-house type of betting the two daily fantasy websites helped popularize.

I’m told by the New York State Gaming Commission that these rules should be published in the state register by Oct. 18. It likely bans PrizePicks, Underdog, Sleeper pick ’ems. Yes, you can still bet on traditional betting apps. Yes, you can still play traditional DFS. https://t.co/PrkoK9HmB8 — Sam McQuillan (@sam_mcquill) October 4, 2023

New York Sports Betting Regulators Spike Fantasy Fans

The fourth state to take similar action against the daily fantasy style of betting, New York officials have appeared to have worked for months to legislate it out of existence within state borders.

The New York Gaming Commission has reportedly deemed player prop wagering is in essence, a disguise and daily fantasy, and could be deemed “essentially sports betting.”

PrizePicks and Underdog Fantasy users often executed wagers that were similarly offered by legal sporting operations but were made as over/under bets.

Industry giants FanDuel and DraftKings, who initiated the player-versus-player pool form of better, have also joined the fight against PrizePicks and Underdog.

The Coalition of Fantasy Sports, which represents PrizePicks and Underdog, released a statement:

“It’s unfortunate DraftKings and FanDuel, the same companies that championed fantasy sports as skill-based for years, have changed their tune at the first sign of competition. It’s a thinly veiled attempt to create a false narrative and position themselves as the only games in town.”

Like New York, Michigan moved with haste to void single-player pick ‘em daily sports games, the Coalition for Fantasy Sports reported. Michigan announced its decision one day after New York.

And like New York’s recent actions, PrizePicks and Underdog Fantasy could be greatly affected by the decision.

The 3 most downloaded daily fantasy sports apps this NFL season each offer the pick ’em games banned by New York & Michigan this week: 1. PrizePicks — 423k

2. Sleeper — 367k

3. Underdog — 236k

4. DraftKings — 222k

5. Betr — 152k

6. FanDuel — 122k (via JMP Securities) — Sam McQuillan (@sam_mcquill) October 4, 2023

