US Sports Betting 2023: New York, Michigan Fantasy Sports Fans Facing Defeat

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
New York and Michigan fantasy sports enthusiasts suffered significant setbacks.

In New York, gaming regulators on Monday enacted new regulations, which banned player prop over/under fantasy action.

In Michigan, the Great Lakes State quickly followed suit.

Two fantasy sports companies, PrizePicks and Underdog Fantasy, could potentially end up as big industry losers. The new regulations limit the player-versus-house type of betting the two daily fantasy websites helped popularize.

New York Sports Betting Regulators Spike Fantasy Fans

The fourth state to take similar action against the daily fantasy style of betting, New York officials have appeared to have worked for months to legislate it out of existence within state borders.

The New York Gaming Commission has reportedly deemed player prop wagering is in essence, a disguise and daily fantasy, and could be deemed “essentially sports betting.”

PrizePicks and Underdog Fantasy users often executed wagers that were similarly offered by legal sporting operations but were made as over/under bets.

Industry giants FanDuel and DraftKings, who initiated the player-versus-player pool form of better, have also joined the fight against PrizePicks and Underdog.

The Coalition of Fantasy Sports, which represents PrizePicks and Underdog, released a statement:

“It’s unfortunate DraftKings and FanDuel, the same companies that championed fantasy sports as skill-based for years, have changed their tune at the first sign of competition. It’s a thinly veiled attempt to create a false narrative and position themselves as the only games in town.”

Like New York, Michigan moved with haste to void single-player pick ‘em daily sports games, the Coalition for Fantasy Sports reported. Michigan announced its decision one day after New York.

And like New York’s recent actions, PrizePicks and Underdog Fantasy could be greatly affected by the decision.

Legal
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
