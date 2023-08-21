New York continues to be the apple of the US sports betting industry.

The Empire State reportedly handled $1.17 billion in sports betting wagers during June, trouncing runner-up Illinois, which generated $665.8 million. New York also nearly doubled the intake of its neighbor, New Jersey ($591 million).

If you think New York’s summer figures are impressive, just wait for football season, analysts suggest.

Top 10 U.S. states by sports betting $$ wagered, June 2023: 1. New York: $1.17B

2. Illinois: $665.8M

3. New Jersey: $591M

4. Nevada: $480M

5. Arizona: $393M

6. Pennsylvania: $373M

7. Ohio: $363M

8. Massachusetts: $332M

9. Virginia: $325.5M

10. Colorado: $310.7M — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) August 16, 2023

Rich Big Apple Sports Scene Fueling Betting Action

New York’s June sports betting handle successfully followed up its performance in April and May, which also topped the US in total wagers.

With the Big Apple’s sports scene rich in personality and drama, highlighted by the New York Jets’ offseason trade for future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the fall projects to be a prosperous time for local sportsbooks.

The addition of Rodgers will not be the only sports betting lure. The state also fields the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills, who could compete for the AFC Championship.

Interest in the Jets is booming with their training camp appearance on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” and raising the curtain on Rodgers’ career second act.

The Giants, with the additions of receiving targets Jalin Hyatt and Darren Waller, and the development of quarterback Daniel Jones, are expected to compete for an NFC East title.

The Bills will be guided by Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, one of the top five wide receivers in the NFL. Could this be the year the Bills finally capture a Super Bowl championship?

The potential revenue generated via the Bills, Giants and Jets could spike New York’s June wagering handle.

The New York State Gaming Commission reported $278,001,943 in online sports betting handle for the week ending June 18. The commission also reported $27,190,161 million in gross gaming revenue, resulting in $13.86 million in sports betting tax revenue. — RLinnehanXL (@RLinnehanXl) June 23, 2023

New York Sportsbooks Hit Major Milestones

If June was any indication of New York’s sports betting action during football season, sportsbooks better be ready.

With a heavy interest in the New York Mets and Yankees, the state reportedly recorded a sports betting handle of $278 million from June 12-18, leading to online sportsbooks becoming just the third state to record more than $25 billion in wagers since January 2022. Nevada and New Jersey are the other two states to generate more in legal sports bets.

New York’s June action maintained state-wide momentum, following May’s highlight of surpassing the $2 billion threshold in all-time gross gaming revenue (GGR).

New York continues to be the apple of the US sports betting eye.

And the NFL’s regular season has yet to kick off.

