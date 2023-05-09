In the new sports betting environment, Charles Woodson only has one rule when it comes to NFL players.

Well, make it two.

The popular sports broadcaster said current players should be able to place wagers on other teams in the NFL, but not their own or the clubs they are competing against.

Other than that, the Pro Football Hall-of-Famer told the Detroit News: “I don’t care.”

Charles Woodson will be forever linked with one of the most controversial plays in NFL history… The Tuck Rule. pic.twitter.com/HU61A027Zo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 22, 2015

Charles Woodson: ‘Look, I Get It’

Over the past four-plus years, since the US Supreme Court ruled in favor of legalizing mobile sports betting, executives from all four major professional leagues and college representatives have debated how to handle the recent boon.

What regulations should be universal, if any?

Should pro players be able to bet on teams in their league, or at all?

How will college athletes be compensated, or should they?

Those are just a few of the questions currently debated by owners, general managers and players.

To Woodson, it’s an easy answer.

Keep the regulations simple, but strict.

“Nah, I’m not even against them betting on NFL games,” Woodson said. “I don’t think you should be able to bet on your team or the team you’re playing. But if I want to bet on the Dolphins playing the Raiders and I’m in the NFC, I don’t care about what they do over there, you know what I’m saying?”

Most professional executives tend to lean toward allowing pro players to bet, but not on any teams in the league in which they compete. They fear the inside information players can compile could compromise the integrity of the games.

“Look, I get all that,” Woodson said. “Look, I get it. I’m not here to say what should happen or what shouldn’t.”

But he’s a good source to listen to.

Breaking: NFL announced Detroit's Quintez Cephus & C.J. Moore and Washington's Shaka Toney are suspended indefinitely through at least the 2023 season for betting on NFL games. Detroit's Stanley Berryhill & Jameson Williams are suspended for the team’s first 6 reg. season games. pic.twitter.com/nnWB40DdEV — ESPN (@espn) April 21, 2023

Sports Betting Industry Handles $125B In First 4 Years

Now 46 years old, Woodson spent 18 seasons in the NFL, 11 with the then-Oakland Raiders and seven with the Green Bay Packers. In 254 career games, the hard-hitting defensive back compiled 1,220 combined tackles, 65 interceptions and 33 forced fumbles. He knows the game, the mentality it takes to forge a lengthy career.

The former Michigan legend spoke to the News before the April 21 announcement of four Detroit Lions receiving suspensions for placing online bets on team grounds, which is prohibited. Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill received six-game bans for betting on other sports, while Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore were suspended indefinitely for wagering on NFL games. Cephus and Moore were immediately released.

Thirty-three states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting. In addition, Florida, Maine and Nebraska are in the process of establishing sportsbooks and eight states had bills waiting to be voted on by legislative bodies.

US sportsbooks have handled a reported $125 billion in bets during their first four years. The industry is here to stay.

Professional athletes, most well-compensated, are going to place wagers. That is a fact. Woodson said common-sense regulations should be enacted.

“I get everybody’s conundrum about it,” the 1997 Heisman Trophy winner said. “So gambling is a huge part of what the big sports leagues are now. Now, do I think that players should be able to get on the sports-betting app and bet? I certainly do.

“Hey, man, I should be allowed to have my fun and put my $20 or $30 in and bet whatever, as long as I’m not betting on my team or the team I’m playing.”