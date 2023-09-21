The NFL hit a Week 1 sports betting home run.

The NFL season-opening betting action peaked at a 56 percent increase from 2022, evidenced by geolocation services. The data was compiled when professional football bettors’ digital transactions were entered on electronic devices.

GeoComply Solutions reported Wednesday that 242.3 million geolocation transactions were recorded at US-based sportsbooks.

The Vancouver-based technology company detected more than 1.1 million new accounts were created during the first week of the NFL season, which was an increase of more than 40 percent.

Some Kentucky Sportsbooks Serving 18 Years Old

With legal sports betting new to the Bluegrass State, outside attention immediately turned to a sportsbook’s potential to take legal wagers from 18-year-olds. Rookie adults traditionally enjoyed the right to bet on horse racing, but, under new regulations, some sports betting operators could choose to only serve individuals 21 and older, like most states.

Among the major operators who will do business with 18-year-olds include Churchill Downs’ six in-person establishments, DraftKings and bet365. DraftKings also serves 18-year-olds in New Hampshire and Wyoming.

Other markets that allow 18-year-olds to vote include Montana, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia.

Meanwhile, BetMGM, Caesars, Circa Sports, Fanatics and FanDuel will be among the sportsbooks to operate only with customers that are at least 21 years old.

The age issue likely may flare up again Sept. 28 when online sports betting goes live in Kentucky.

