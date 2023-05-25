North Carolina’s House Bill 347, a proposal to legalize sports betting statewide, is moving up the legislative ladder. It was just altered a bit.

The bill, which is sponsored by Rep. Jason Saine (D-Lincoln), advanced out of the state House of Representatives by a vote of 64-45 on March 29 but had been stalled in the chamber until Wednesday.

After enacting the amendments, which call for operator revenue tax rates to increase to 18 percent from 14 percent and the addition of horse racing to the state’s betting sports wagering options, the Senators advanced the bill to the Finance Committee. Next, it will need to go before the Rules and Operations Committee before appearing on the Senate floor.

The bill calls for 10-12 online and brick-and-mortar sportsbooks to operate within state boundaries. The increased tax rate amendment would help fund programs for problem gambling and youth sports organizations.

The timetable for HB 347’s next step has yet to be established, according to BetCarolina.

Rivalry Group Registers 151-Percent Revenue Increase

Toronto-based Rivalry Group, a technology company focused on Millennials and Gen Z clients, reported accelerated growth for 1Q23.

The parent company of legal sports betting platform Rivalry Limited announced a 151 percent revenue increase as compared to the same period last year.

With a customer base comprised of nearly 97 percent Millennials and Gen Zers, Rivalry recorded a company-best first-quarter handle of $120.2 million, a year-to-year increase of 199 percent, according to the company’s quarterly report.

Since 1Q22, Rivalry has nearly doubled its registered sports betting users.

SimpleBet Partnership Expands Sports Betting Business

SimpleBet, a New York-based micro-betting technology enterprise, enhanced its offerings after entering a partnership with Hard Rock Sportsbook.

Micro-bets continue to be one of the industries

Connected to SimpleBet’s software options, Hard Rock Sportsbook, a New Jersey-based legal mobile sports betting company, plans to soon offer micro-bets throughout its new seven-state footprint. It will specialize in college football and basketball, NBA, NFL and MLB content.

Hard Rock is listed as an entertainment and mobile gaming venture. SimpleBet was founded in 2018.

“SimpleBet’s markets are perfect for sports fans that don’t have time for a full game and casino players that enjoy the thrill of quick-resolution games like slots, roulette, and blackjack,” Hard Rock Digital president Matt Primeaux said via press release. “We believe this integration can provide entertainment for any type of online player and bring new players to our platform.”

