US Sports Betting 2023: Oddsmakers Admit AL, NL MVP Races All But Over With Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr. Outshining Fields

Jeff Hawkins
So much for end-of-season drama.

According to MLB oddsmakers, the MVP races for the AL and NL have already been played out, with Los Angeles Angles outfielder/pitcher Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. running away with the awards.

They are running fast.

Shohei Ohtani Continues Breaking Babe Ruth Records

Ohtani, in fact, is such a prohibitive betting favorite by sportsbooks, FanDuel and DraftKings stopped offering AL MVP odds as of last Tuesday, according to Covers.com. For the sportsbooks who are still offering odds, -10,000 listed by Caesars Sportsbook could be the best action a potential better can expect.

A two-way player, Ohtani continues to leave the myth – and records – of Babe Ruth in the dust.

Ohtani (10-5) allowed just one unearned run on six hits in six innings during a 4-1 win over the visiting San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. He is the lone player in MLB history to record at least 40 home runs and 10 pitching victories during the same season.

Last Wednesday’s win also marked another MLB milestone as he became the first player to collect multiple seasons with 10 homers and 10 wins.

While admitting he was beginning to wear down, Ohtani, the pitcher, had not allowed an earned run in 19 innings. As a hitter, the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year entered Friday’s game at the Houston Astros with an MLB-leading 40 homers.

“I think everyone is going through the peak of their fatigue right now, around this time of the year,” Ohtani said through a translator, as reported by CBSNews.com. “I’m not the only one.”

The regular season may have two months remaining, but the AL MVP race is all but over.

AL MVP Odds

Player, Caesars Sportsbook, Bet365

  • Shohei Ohtani, -10,000, -25,000
  • Kyle Tucker , +6,000, +8,000
  • Corey Seager , +6,000, +8,000
  • Randy Arozarena , +7,000, +12,500
  • Marcus Semien , +8,000, +12,500
  • Wander Franco , +15,000, +15,000
  • Adley Rutschman, +15,000, +15,000

*-Odds released Aug. 8

Ronald Acuna Jr. Upping Performance Post-All-Star Game

Bidding for MLB’s first .400 batting average since former Boston Red Sox great Ted Williams in 1941, Florida Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez was gaining momentum to upset Acuna’s MVP bid.

Well, Arreaz’s is still enjoying a breakout campaign with a .369 batting average, entering Friday, but it’s becoming clear that he will not match Williams’ effort.

That leaves Acuna as the clear favorite to win NL’s top regular-season honor.

Acuna remains in contention for a 40-40 season. Entering Friday’s series opener against the host New York Mets, the Braves’ standout had 26 homers and 53 stolen bases. He also led the majors with 101 runs scored.

The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year does not appear to slowing down. Acuna was batting .370 in his first 97 plate appearances since appearing in the All-Star Game.

Unless Ohtani or Acuna suffer a season-ending injury, the MVP races in both leagues appear to be wrapped up.

NL MVP Odds

Player, DraftKings, FanDuel, Bet365

  • Ronald Acuna Jr., -1,600, -1,450, -1,600
  • Freddie Freeman, +800, +750, +1,000
  • Mookie Betts , +4,500, +5,000, +4,000
  • Matt Olson , +5,500, +5,000, +4,000
  • Corbin Carroll, +8,000, +20,000, +20,000
  • Juan Soto, +10,000, +10,000, +10,000
  • Luis Arraez, +10,000, +20,000, +20,000
  • Christian Yelich, +10,000, +18,000, +15,000
  • Fernando Tatis Jr., +10,000, +18,000, +15,000
  • Paul Goldschmidt, +20,000, +20,000, +15,000
  • Ozzie Albies, +20,000, <+20,000>, +20,000
  • Will Smith, +10,000, <+20,000>, +20,000

*-Odds released Aug. 8

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Arrow to top