So much for end-of-season drama.

According to MLB oddsmakers, the MVP races for the AL and NL have already been played out, with Los Angeles Angles outfielder/pitcher Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. running away with the awards.

They are running fast.

Are you even surprised at this point? Shohei Ohtani is the first player in AL/NL history to hit 40+ home runs and record 10+ wins in a season. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0qCSPU9rrP — MLB (@MLB) August 10, 2023

Shohei Ohtani Continues Breaking Babe Ruth Records

Ohtani, in fact, is such a prohibitive betting favorite by sportsbooks, FanDuel and DraftKings stopped offering AL MVP odds as of last Tuesday, according to Covers.com. For the sportsbooks who are still offering odds, -10,000 listed by Caesars Sportsbook could be the best action a potential better can expect.

A two-way player, Ohtani continues to leave the myth – and records – of Babe Ruth in the dust.

Ohtani (10-5) allowed just one unearned run on six hits in six innings during a 4-1 win over the visiting San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. He is the lone player in MLB history to record at least 40 home runs and 10 pitching victories during the same season.

Last Wednesday’s win also marked another MLB milestone as he became the first player to collect multiple seasons with 10 homers and 10 wins.

While admitting he was beginning to wear down, Ohtani, the pitcher, had not allowed an earned run in 19 innings. As a hitter, the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year entered Friday’s game at the Houston Astros with an MLB-leading 40 homers.

“I think everyone is going through the peak of their fatigue right now, around this time of the year,” Ohtani said through a translator, as reported by CBSNews.com. “I’m not the only one.”

The regular season may have two months remaining, but the AL MVP race is all but over.

AL MVP Odds

Player, Caesars Sportsbook, Bet365

Shohei Ohtani, -10,000, -25,000

Kyle Tucker , +6,000, +8,000

Corey Seager , +6,000, +8,000

Randy Arozarena , +7,000, +12,500

Marcus Semien , +8,000, +12,500

Wander Franco , +15,000, +15,000

Adley Rutschman, +15,000, +15,000

*-Odds released Aug. 8

Ronald Acuña Jr. joins an elite club. Are MVP honors next for the @Braves star? (MLB x @MattressFirm) pic.twitter.com/8eQFIz5qrH — MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2023

Ronald Acuna Jr. Upping Performance Post-All-Star Game

Bidding for MLB’s first .400 batting average since former Boston Red Sox great Ted Williams in 1941, Florida Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez was gaining momentum to upset Acuna’s MVP bid.

Well, Arreaz’s is still enjoying a breakout campaign with a .369 batting average, entering Friday, but it’s becoming clear that he will not match Williams’ effort.

That leaves Acuna as the clear favorite to win NL’s top regular-season honor.

Acuna remains in contention for a 40-40 season. Entering Friday’s series opener against the host New York Mets, the Braves’ standout had 26 homers and 53 stolen bases. He also led the majors with 101 runs scored.

The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year does not appear to slowing down. Acuna was batting .370 in his first 97 plate appearances since appearing in the All-Star Game.

Unless Ohtani or Acuna suffer a season-ending injury, the MVP races in both leagues appear to be wrapped up.

NL MVP Odds

Player, DraftKings, FanDuel, Bet365

Ronald Acuna Jr., -1,600, -1,450, -1,600

Freddie Freeman, +800, +750, +1,000

Mookie Betts , +4,500, +5,000, +4,000

Matt Olson , +5,500, +5,000, +4,000

Corbin Carroll, +8,000, +20,000, +20,000

Juan Soto, +10,000, +10,000, +10,000

Luis Arraez, +10,000, +20,000, +20,000

Christian Yelich, +10,000, +18,000, +15,000

Fernando Tatis Jr., +10,000, +18,000, +15,000

Paul Goldschmidt, +20,000, +20,000, +15,000

Ozzie Albies, +20,000, <+20,000>, +20,000

Will Smith, +10,000, <+20,000>, +20,000

*-Odds released Aug. 8

