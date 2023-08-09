ESPN is breaking into the sports betting business.

By inking a licensing agreement with Penn Entertainment on Tuesday, the sports programming giant created ESPN BET, a sportsbook targeting the US audience.

The deal is expected to pay ESPN approximatley $1.5 billion over the next 10 years. ESPN also will receive $500 million in stock options, Penn announced.

The partnership deepens ESPN’s footprint in the wagering industry. Already, the Bristol, Conn.-based company produces daily betting-focused programs, releases odds and delivers gaming industry content on its websites and social channels.

Expected to be launched in 16 states this fall, the rebranded offering will serve as ESPN primary sportsbook. It will become prominent in portions of ESPN’s programming and digital content. Fans also will be able to place wagers via ESPN’s various platforms.

ESPN BET will be available on mobile apps and websites and dedicated retail locations, but likely will not be live before the start of football season.

Penn Providing 16-State Footprint For ESPN BET

Penn Entertainment holds liscensed online sportsbooks in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Flanked by Penn Entertainment chief executive officer Jay Snowden, ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro on Tuesday said the company is ready to make the move.

“Our primary focus is always to serve sports fans and we know they want both betting content and the ability to place bets with less friction from within our products,” Pitaro said, as reported by ESPN.com. “The strategy here is simple: to give fans what they’ve been requesting and expecting from ESPN.”

Entering the new market allows ESPN to diversify its offerings. Once the king of sports cable programing, the company reportedly lost nearly 30 million customers over the past decade. That’s about the population of Texas.

The deal makes sence to Adam Kaplan, the COO of SportsGrid, a TV network offering around-the-clock sports wagering coverage.

“ESPN now has another revenue stream,” Kaplan told The Washington Post. “Penn has a bolstered market cap and a new strategy that on paper looks more compelling. It will be interesting to see how and if it affects the other top betting companies’ media strategies.”

