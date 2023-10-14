The US Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against an appeals court ruling and temporarily paused the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s proposed state-wide sports betting rollout, according to CBSNews.com.

How long is the delay?

Good question.

“… at least temporarily halted an appeals court ruling that would allow the Seminole Tribe of Florida to offer sports betting throughout the state.” Sports betting remains on hold in Florida after US Supreme Court issues stayhttps://t.co/8scdOwmW4Z — Alfonso Straffon 🇨🇷🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@astraffon) October 12, 2023

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Has Sports Betting Say

John Roberts, the US chief justice, penned an order to delay a decision last summer by the US Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which upheld a state gambling deal with the tribe that included mobile sports wagering.

The appeal was seeded when West Flagler Associates and Bonita-Fort Myers Corp., two pari-mutuel organizations, prepared to go to the Supreme Court in 2021 to battle the appeal.

Roberts’ order or “mandate” is generally considered the last step during the appeals process. The mandate was “hereby recalled and stayed pending further order of the undersigned (Roberts) or of the (Supreme) Court,” Roberts wrote without detailing his reasoning behind the decision.

Florida legislatures agreed to ratify the state-wide gambling “compact,” which was signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr.

On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, FSU recognizes and cherishes our unique and collaborative friendship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. We have the honor and privilege of calling ourselves “Seminoles” in tribute to the Tribe’s resilience. https://t.co/1gx5ArGJVQ pic.twitter.com/RCYnUfBsfA — Florida State University (@FloridaState) October 9, 2023

IGRA’s Authority Called Into Question

Initially, the US Department of the Interior, a tribal land gambling watchdog, validated the compact. Opposing the move, the lawsuit stated the deal went against the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA). The organization does not authorize gambling away from tribal territories.

The appeal contends the IGRA does not have the authority to permit the interior secretary from allowing gambling out of tribal boundaries.

“The circuit (appeals court) opinion raises a question of nationwide importance regarding the ability of states and tribes to use IGRA compacts to provide for gaming off Indian lands,” the lawsuit read.

The Department of Interior and the Seminole Tribe of Florida have until Oct. 18 to respond to Roberts’ order.

