US Sports Betting 2023: WynnBET Launches in West Virginia; New Jersey Lawmaker Goes After Advertisements

Jeff Hawkins
WynnBET on Friday expanded its 11-state sportsbook footprint to include West Virginia.

The Las Vegas-based online casino and sports betting platform joined a crowded field. Among the nine sportsbooks that have already established a presence in the Moutain State, WynnBET will compete against industry leaders BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings and FanDuel, which owns approximately 50 percent of the nation’s market share.

WynnBET’s iCasino offering is now live in three states, including Michigan and New Jersey.

“We would like to thank the West Virginia Lottery Commission for working with us throughout our licensure process in the state,” Wynn Interactive President Ian Williams said, as reported by Covers.com. “We are thrilled to bring our first-class online casino and sportsbook to players in West Virginia, marking our second state launch this year and the third iCasino market to our growing portfolio.”

The launch of WynnBET’s sports betting operations in West Virginia comes during a state-wide slump for returns. The state reported a $38.5 million handle during April, a month-over-month downturn of 11 percent. Included in the handle was $35.7 million from online betting sites, a decrease of 21 percent.

In the retail sportsbook sector, only $2.8 million of bets was generated during April.

New Jersey Sen. Joseph Cryan Aims To Crack Down On Ads

A new bill sponsored by New Jersey Sen. Joseph Cryan is targeting sports betting advertisement practices.

Cryan aims to handcuff companies on the processes of reaching potential customers with their product offerings. While several states are struggling with how they will handle ads within the sports betting space, Cryan is attempting to establish legislation that will crack down on ads reaching minors and are “no way deceptive or fraudulent.”

Cryan helped create Bill S4021 and this week presented it to the General Assembly before the lawmakers’ summer break. The legislation would deny licensed sportsbook and casino operators from targeting anyone under 21 years old and individuals with self-exempt status.

There does not appear to be a timetable for the bill to advance in chambers.

In October 2021, the Garden State became the first to surpass the $1 billion mark in sports wagers during one month.

Matt Platkin, the state’s attorney general, reportedly announced plans to hire a gaming coordinator to oversee the industry, including advertisements.

Year-over-year, New Jersey is riding high, collecting approximately $375 million in revenue through May. Since legalizing sports betting in 2018, the state has generated more than $38 billion in bets, tops in the nation.

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
