Michigan alumni and Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy has a million more reasons to celebrate Monday’s Rose Bowl result.

Watching from a box at the iconic stadium, Portnoy prepared for the fourth-and-three play by placing his hands over his face. He lowered them before Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe received a low snap and initiated a draw play.

Portnoy, now with hands at his size, braced for the impact. So did Milroe, who ran into his lineman, stumbled and fell after a short gain, two yards shy of sending the CFP semifinal matchup into a second overtime. Realizing the No. 1-seeded Wolverines clinched a 27-20 overtime victory, Portnoy jumped around and high-fived and hugged everyone along the aisle.

Michigan sealed a trip to the national championship game against the No. 2 Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium in Houston – and Portnoy won a big bet.

“A million f****** bucks richer,” he explained on social media.

Portnoy’s profanity-laced victory rant continued: “Holy f****** s*** … we’re going to f****** Houston.”

Founder of Barstool Sports in 2003, Portnoy has been public with his past gambling highs and lows. The entrepreneur stopped placing sports bets last year, but emerged from his “retirement” with Monday’s Rose Bowl wager.

With Michigan trailing 20-13 with 4:41 remaining in regulation, quarterback J.J. McCarthy engineered an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped by a 4-yard TD pass to Roman Wilson. In overtime, running back Blake Corum scored on a 17-yard run, the senior’s 56th career rushing TD, establishing a new program record.

Portnoy immediately posted his emotions, saying: “Finally the Big 10 punched the SEC in the mouth … watched their teeth break.

“Tale of two halves. We dominated the first, they dominated the second, but when it was on the line, it was the Michigan men who stood up and made plays when we need to.

“We ain’t done. This is about the national title. “Yeah, I’m a million dollars richer. I don’t f****** care. This is about the natty.”

Betonline Sportsbook revised its odds Wednesday. After initially listing Michigan as a 4.5-point favorite the morning after, the line moved to five points Wednesday.

A million dollars richer, will Portnoy go back into “retirement?”

CFP National Championship Game Odds

Here are the odds for Monday’s CFP national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Teams CFP National Championship Game Play No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington Michigan, -5

*-Odds Through Wednesday