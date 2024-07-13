An ongoing dispute between Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and various state tribes helped stall the legalization process for sports betting in the Sooner state.

One of the state’s top gaming officials confirmed to Oklahoma Voice that Stitt’s spites continue to slow down the Republican-led effort.

“Any discussion of sports betting really never left the ground after that because there was just too much posturing, too much disagreement on how the industry worked,” said Matthew Morgan, Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association chairman.

Stitt led a “public” push to create new sports betting legislation during the last session. The effort fell flat, especially with the 25 member tribes, who contend they have experienced any substantial “outreach” from the state capital.

“I would also tell you, though, that from our perspective, we’ve not really seen the state legislature or the governor’s office have an appetite for sports betting to date,” Morgan said.

There’s never been a better time to be a sports fan in Oklahoma. We can build a path to safe and responsible sports betting for Oklahomans 💸 pic.twitter.com/0Me1MLcLAU — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) October 10, 2023

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Feuds With Tribes

Oklahoma lawmakers have failed to come to an agreement with the tribes since the US Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018. The ruling legalized state-sponsored sports gambling.

Stitt shocked both lawmakers and representatives from the tribes by initiating his plan last November. Political critics pounced on the proposal, while tribal leaders wondered why they were not better consulted before the plan’s release.

Stitt included a clause that offered tribes exclusive rights to initiate and operate live wagering, but he also included a section that stated any mobile gaming vendor able to produce $500,000 could acquire a license.

Contention between Stitt and the tribes has existed since the governor miscalculated over an attempt to cancel existing deals from auto-renewing. Stitt attempted the political move to spark contract renegotiations. While 38 states and the District of Columbia have legalized some form of sports betting, the governor and the tribes continue to dig in.

Oklahoma Voice reached out to Still’s office and tribal leaders, but the messages were not returned.