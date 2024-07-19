Pennsylvania continues to establish legalized sports betting tax revenue records.

For the financial year 2023-24, the state recorded $2.54 billion in taxation of qualified operators. Pennsylvania levies a 3.07 percent tax on gambling income.

When combining casino table and slot machines with sports betting, iGaming and video gaming terminals, a Keystone State-record $5.89 billion in tax revenue was generated, according to a Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PCGB) press release.

FanDuel paced the market with $3.3 billion in wagers and DraftKings produced $2.24 billion in handle, a 24.7 percent increase.

Pennsylvania Sports Betting

FY 2023-24 💰Revenue: $486,566,429

🔽 1.1% FY 2022-23

💰State Tax Paid: $175,163,915 — Bill Speros (@billsperos) July 18, 2024

Georgia Football Staffer Caught Violating NCAA’s Sports Gambling Policy

Georgia’s football team no longer lists a former staff member for violations regarding the NCAA regulations surrounding legalized sports betting.

The staffer remained unnamed and was cited for a Level III violation, according to The Athens Banner-Herald.

The wagers were made in August 2020, but went under the radar until 2023, said Will Lawler, Georgia’s deputy athletic director. The staffer will need to complete a sports gambling education program to be considered for employment by another SEC program.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said education remains the key to limiting the “mistakes” that could lead to problems.

“I can’t turn the TV on now without seeing something (about gambling).” Smart told the newspaper earlier this year. “There’s a lot of debate out there about what’s right and what’s wrong, but the NCAA rule is pretty harsh for gambling relative to some other things. It’s pretty obvious why: they don’t want that infiltrating teams.

“There’s a lot of states — including ours — where that’s been a great debate whether to allow it to come into your state. Well, it’s more about revenue for the state. It’s about protection for your schools.”

Smart said he hopes team associates will consider more responsible ways to handle their finances.

“I would not want our players doing that at all whether it was legal or not,” he said. “I would rather their money be in something a little safer than in gambling.”