Legal

US Sports Betting 2024: Pennsylvania Registers $2.54B In Tax Revenue; Georgia Football Staffer Fired For Violations

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NCAA Football: Georgia at Georgia Tech

Pennsylvania continues to establish legalized sports betting tax revenue records.

For the financial year 2023-24, the state recorded $2.54 billion in taxation of qualified operators. Pennsylvania levies a 3.07 percent tax on gambling income.

When combining casino table and slot machines with sports betting, iGaming and video gaming terminals, a Keystone State-record $5.89 billion in tax revenue was generated, according to a Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PCGB) press release.

FanDuel paced the market with $3.3 billion in wagers and DraftKings produced $2.24 billion in handle, a 24.7 percent increase.

Georgia Football Staffer Caught Violating NCAA’s Sports Gambling Policy

Georgia’s football team no longer lists a former staff member for violations regarding the NCAA regulations surrounding legalized sports betting.

The staffer remained unnamed and was cited for a Level III violation, according to The Athens Banner-Herald.

The wagers were made in August 2020, but went under the radar until 2023, said Will Lawler, Georgia’s deputy athletic director. The staffer will need to complete a sports gambling education program to be considered for employment by another SEC program.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said education remains the key to limiting the “mistakes” that could lead to problems.

“I can’t turn the TV on now without seeing something (about gambling).” Smart told the newspaper earlier this year. “There’s a lot of debate out there about what’s right and what’s wrong, but the NCAA rule is pretty harsh for gambling relative to some other things. It’s pretty obvious why: they don’t want that infiltrating teams.

“There’s a lot of states — including ours — where that’s been a great debate whether to allow it to come into your state. Well, it’s more about revenue for the state. It’s about protection for your schools.”

Smart said he hopes team associates will consider more responsible ways to handle their finances.

“I would not want our players doing that at all whether it was legal or not,” he said. “I would rather their money be in something a little safer than in gambling.”

Topics  
Legal
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins
Arrow to top