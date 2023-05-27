Tennis News and Rumors

US Tennis Player And Commentator Reilly Opelka Thinks Doubles Should Be Eliminated

Wendi Oliveros
Reilly Opelka is a professional tennis player and a contributor to the Tennis Channel.

He made comments months ago about how to improve the ATP Tour that are surfacing again days before the French Open.

Opelka believes that doubles should be eliminated.

What Opelka Said

The issue, according to Opelka, is that singles players are competing in doubles.

The era of doubles specialists like the Bryan brothers is gone.

When singles players are active in both singles and doubles, they tend to back out of doubles as the tournament progresses and they advance to the latter rounds.

Citing Indian Wells in 2023 as an example, Opelka said:

“Journalists using top singles players as examples of people watching doubles further proves my point…4 walkovers in only 2 rounds of doubles at Indian Wells”

Pros And Cons Of Opelka’s Opinion

He is not wrong, especially in Grand Slams.

The men play best out of five sets in the Grand Slams and will duck out of the best of three doubles matches in the second week to practice, rest, and prepare for singles action.

The flip side is that fans like to see singles players team up for doubles, and it extends the tournament for players if they lose early in singles.

Tsitsipas Brothers Make Their Paris Debut

We can watch Opelka’s theory in action at the 2023 French Open.

US Tennis Player And Commentator Reilly Opelka Thinks Doubles Should Be Eliminated

Stefanos Tsitsipas is expected to team up with his younger brother Petros Tsitsipas for doubles.

Stefanos is also projected to advance well into the second week in singles.

If doubles and singles go well for Stefanos in the second week, might he consider a walkover in doubles?

It remains to be seen, but in the coveted Grand Slams with longer best-of-five matches for the men, it is possible.

Factor in rain delays and other issues that require them to play singles and doubles matches on the same day, and things get even more complicated.

Opelka is not completely wrong about the walkover situation, but scrapping doubles is not the answer.

Another viable solution should be considered before eliminating doubles which are both a fan-favorite and a preference of some players.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
